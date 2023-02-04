TONI BRINKER TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America needs people to step up and make a difference when they see a need and have the opportunity. Toni Brinker is one of those people.
After realizing there was a disconnect between residents and law enforcement, specifically in high crime neighborhoods, she founded One CommunityUSA. This is a nonprofit organization committed to improving education and employment opportunities in these neighborhoods by working with citizens, first responders, and community leaders.
“We have to help our country, we need to help the community and help the first responders. We need to bring them together.”
For the first two years she worked hard to meet with every governor, police chief, victim of police violence and the families of officers who were victims of community violence. Anyone who was willing to see her, she wanted to meet.
“When you can talk about things, you can build a bridge of trust. When you can build a bridge of trust, you create unity.”
One of the programs they built is called “Shop Talk”. Here law enforcement works at building trust with the owners of barber shops and beauty salons, which are cultural centers within minority communities, and where residents find out everything that is happening.
After just a few years of working together and having positive interactions, the neighborhood goes from being slightly unsafe to safer.
“We’re stabilizing, revitalizing and then having economic development. That’s a win-win for everyone. This is something that will help our country.”
Shop Talk received the Excellence in Community Policing award from The U.S. Dept of Justice (DOJ). Shop Talk has also been endorsed by NAACP Arlington/ Irving branch as well as International Associations Chiefs of Police (IACP) Security Industry Leadership for Public Private Crime Reduction Corporation Award and been recognized in The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s national newsletter.
One CommunityUSA® Endorsements and Community Partnerships:
• The State of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and both branches of the Texas Legislative branches;
• National Association of Police Officers (NAPO);
• National Crime Prevention Council;
• Dallas Police Department;
• Dallas County Sheriff's Department;
• Dallas Police Association;
• Dallas Black Police Association;
• National Black Police Association;
• Texas Municipal Police Officers Association;
• Texas Association Chiefs of Police;
• Dallas Fire Department;
• International Association Chiefs of Police (IACP);
• The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ);
• The Tarrant County Sheriff's Department; and 12 other North Texas jurisdictions.
Toni Brinker truly is a Great American Woman and our country needs more women like her to step up and take action when they can.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how
hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
