Dev.Pro Announces a C-level Appointment to Lead Marketing and Sales Efforts, and Drive Growth in 2023
Doug Caviness, an Experienced Sales and Marketing Executive, Joins Dev.Pro to Further Global GrowthLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dev.Pro, a US-based software development outsourcing company, announced a valuable addition to the company’s C-suite. Doug Caviness, who has over 20 years’ experience in B2B & B2C ecommerce and hi-tech, will lead its global Sales & Marketing organization as Dev.Pro’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO).
As CSMO, Doug Caviness brings extensive skills in driving global growth through sales, account management, strategic partnerships, and marketing, focused on creating mutually beneficial and long lasting client relationships with technology companies in North America and Europe.
Doug Caviness has worked in a variety of capacities across three decades with Jeff Bianco, Dev.Pro’s founder and CEO, so he carries first-hand knowledge of the company’s high ethical standards, innovation, and client-centric business practices.
“I have enjoyed following Dev.Pro’s exponential growth since its founding eleven years ago and its significant expansion into Latin America in 2022,” says Doug. “ I’m proud to now join this team of over 800 professionals to help build our next phase of growth by continuing to help companies scale the capacity, expertise and flexibility of their existing software engineering teams.”
About Dev.Pro
Dev.Pro is a software development partner that allows innovative technology companies to amplify their growth ambitions and expedite time-to-market.
Result-driven. Quality-obsessed. Dev.Pro builds teams that deliver a custom software development experience to meet any skillset, complexity, or scale.
With a carefully curated staff of more than 800 highly skilled specialists, Dev.Pro offers a wide range of technical expertise, including software engineering, cloud computing, system integration, data management, QA and testing, DevOps, and application security. Dev.Pro is a globally distributed company operating in 50+ countries across five continents.
With over a decade of delivering technology solutions to start-ups and Fortune 500s alike, Dev.Pro’s software engineers have accumulated invaluable expertise in major domains like RestaurantTech, FinTech / Blockchain, Digital Commerce, Retail, SaaS, and Healthcare. The company serves as a software development partner to tech-enabled leaders in their respective industries like Global Payments, SalesLoft, Heartland, PopMenu, Ambition, and Securrency.
