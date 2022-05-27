Submit Release
Dev.Pro, A Global Software Development Partner, Opens 5 New Offices Worldwide

Dev.Pro opens 5 new offices in May 2022: Porto, Wroclaw, Lviv, Almaty, Plovdiv

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dev.Pro, a US-based software development partner, announced that it has opened 5 new office locations across Europe and Asia in the month of May, 2022. This dynamic expansion is aligned with the company's ambitious growth strategy. In 2021, the company grew its team of software engineers by 43%, and as of today counts nearly 800 specialists. These rapid recruitment patterns allow Dev.Pro to provide a nimble acceleration of our clients’ projects, from bleeding edge startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Dev.Pro’s President and Founder, Jeff Bianco, expressed assurance that this rapid growth curve is an anticipated result of a coordinated team effort:

“In the last two years the company shifted to a fully remote work model. Our offices mainly serve as a meeting point for big project sessions and client meetings. We are now a globally distributed company with talent residing in 50+ countries.

After thorough office destination research worldwide, we arrived at a consensus to establish new locations in Poland, Portugal, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. In support of our team members still in Ukraine, the expansion includes an office in Western Ukraine’s capital, Lviv.

We are devoted to pursuing further exponential growth, leveraging our 10-year history and proven domain expertise to reach 1,100+ team members by the end of 2022.”

About Dev.Pro

Dev.Pro is a US-based software engineering company that helps tech-enabled organizations meet their growth ambitions through IT talent outsourcing. With a pool of more than 800 highly skilled specialists, operating in over 50 countries spread across 5 continents, Dev.Pro can build engineering units with nearly any skillset, providing maximum flexibility to deliver high-quality software development services to projects of any complexity or scale.

