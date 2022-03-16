Dev.Pro stands with Ukraine
Dev.Pro, a US-based software development partner, affirms support for Ukraine. An official statement from the company's president and founder Jeff Bianco.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dev.Pro, a US-based software engineering company that helps tech-enabled organizations meet their growth ambitions through talent outsourcing, has issued a statement from the founder, Jeff Bianco, in support of Ukraine, and condemning Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
“We condemn the Russian aggression and stand by the values of democracy, human rights, and state sovereignty. The spirit and determination of the Ukrainian people is unwavering and has set a new standard for the entire world,” - says Bianco.
In his statement, the company’s CEO and founder addresses Dev.Pro team members and their families, business partners and clients, and the global IT community. Mr. Bianco affirms that the top priority for Dev.Pro has and will continue to be the safety of the people. For the past several weeks Dev.Pro’s Human Resources and Emergency Response teams have been assisting affected team members in their efforts to get to a safer place.
Addressing the company's clients and partners worldwide Jeff Bianco stated: “We have been overwhelmed by your outpouring of love and support. We cannot thank you enough for your understanding, compassion, and dedication to the wellbeing of our shared team members. I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to work with each of you.”
