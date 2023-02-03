Indian Edible Oil Market Size to Reach 26.7 Million Tons 2023-2028 | Industry CAGR of 1.55%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India edible oil market size reached 24.3 Million Tons in 2022.INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "India Edible Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The India edible oil market size reached 24.3 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 26.7 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.55% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Edible oil represents the fatty liquid that is extracted from several vegetable- and animal-based sources at a lower temperature. It is a rich source of essential fat-soluble vitamins, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and minerals, such as phytosterols, zinc, selenium, etc. Edible oil is widely used in hotels, cafes, households, food processing units, and restaurants for baking, frying, and other types of cooking. In addition to this, it is also utilized in food preparations that do not involve heat, including dips and salad dressings. Edible oil provides distinct texture and flavor and increases the nutritional value of food items.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-edible-oil-market/requestsample
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
India Edible Oil Market Trends:
The growing consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of coronary heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, etc., are among the primary factors driving the India edible oil market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of processed food items, on account of the changing dietary patterns of individuals and their hectic work schedules, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, leading manufacturers are introducing edible oils enriched with omega-3, vitamins, natural antioxidants, etc., which is catalyzing the market growth across the country.
Apart from this, continuous improvements in the agriculture industry and the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies to enhance the production of oilseeds are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the escalating demand for high-quality product variants, such as olive oil, sesame oil, flaxseed oil, etc., is also stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the rising popularity of international culinary practices is anticipated to propel the India edible oil market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Type:
Palm Oil
Soybean Oil
Mustard Oil
Sunflower Oil
Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Pouches
Jars
Cans
Bottles
Breakup by Packaging Material:
Metal
Plastic
Paper
Others
Breakup by Pack Size:
Less than 1 Litres
1 Litres
1 Litres - 5 litres
5 Litres - 10 Litres
10 Litres and Above
Breakup by Domestic Manufacturing/Imports:
Domestic Manufacturing
Imports
Breakup by Application:
HoReCa
Home Users
Food Processing Industry
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Direct/Institutional Sales
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
East India
South India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2403&flag=C
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here