Indian Edible Oil Market Size to Reach 26.7 Million Tons 2023-2028 | Industry CAGR of 1.55%

India Edible Oil Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "India Edible Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The India edible oil market size reached 24.3 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 26.7 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.55% during 2023-2028.

Edible oil represents the fatty liquid that is extracted from several vegetable- and animal-based sources at a lower temperature. It is a rich source of essential fat-soluble vitamins, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and minerals, such as phytosterols, zinc, selenium, etc. Edible oil is widely used in hotels, cafes, households, food processing units, and restaurants for baking, frying, and other types of cooking. In addition to this, it is also utilized in food preparations that do not involve heat, including dips and salad dressings. Edible oil provides distinct texture and flavor and increases the nutritional value of food items.

India Edible Oil Market Trends:

The growing consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of coronary heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, etc., are among the primary factors driving the India edible oil market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of processed food items, on account of the changing dietary patterns of individuals and their hectic work schedules, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, leading manufacturers are introducing edible oils enriched with omega-3, vitamins, natural antioxidants, etc., which is catalyzing the market growth across the country.

Apart from this, continuous improvements in the agriculture industry and the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies to enhance the production of oilseeds are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the escalating demand for high-quality product variants, such as olive oil, sesame oil, flaxseed oil, etc., is also stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the rising popularity of international culinary practices is anticipated to propel the India edible oil market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:
Palm Oil
Soybean Oil
Mustard Oil
Sunflower Oil
Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:
Pouches
Jars
Cans
Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:
Metal
Plastic
Paper
Others

Breakup by Pack Size:
Less than 1 Litres
1 Litres
1 Litres - 5 litres
5 Litres - 10 Litres
10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Domestic Manufacturing/Imports:
Domestic Manufacturing
Imports

Breakup by Application:
HoReCa
Home Users
Food Processing Industry

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Direct/Institutional Sales
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others

Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
East India
South India

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.