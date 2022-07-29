Fish Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The global fish oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Fish Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global fish oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The term "fish oil" describes the tissue fat that has been removed from a variety of fish species, including mackerel, anchovies, herring, sardines, carp, tuna, etc. It serves as a good supply of zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D. Fish oil has a number of health advantages, such as enhancing metabolism, preserving digestive health, lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular illnesses, enhancing skin health, etc. It consequently finds widespread use in a variety of industries, including food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, animal feed, nutritional supplements, and agriculture.

Market Trends

One of the main factors propelling the fish oil market is the growing demand for products in the form of nutritional supplements due to the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, excessive hair loss, obesity, premature skin ageing, etc. among people. In addition, the growing demand for this tissue fat in the pharmaceutical business is boosting market growth because to the high concentration of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) it contains. The global market is also being stimulated by the expanding use of fish oil in several personal care products to guard against dermatological conditions including wrinkles, dark circles, pigmentation, etc. Another important growth-promoting feature is the ingredient's growing demand in the poultry and cattle industries as a feed additive for promoting animal growth and containing disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the market for fish oil is anticipated to grow in the approaching years due to the rising trend of organic product varieties with content devoid of chemicals, GMOs, and allergens.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

China Fishery Group Limited

Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca AS)

Camanchaca

FF Skagen A/

Foodcorp Chile S.A (Austevoll Seafood ASA)

OLVEA Fish Oils (OLVEA)

Oceana Group Limited

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Pioneer Fishing

TripleNine Fish Protein A/S (TripleNine Group).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Anchoveta

Sardine

Capelin

Menhaden

Herring

Anchovy

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

AquacultureSalmon and Trout

Marine Fish

Crustaceans

Tilapias

Others

Animal Feed

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

