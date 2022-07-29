Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,364 in the last 365 days.

Fish Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

Fish Oil Market

The global fish oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fish Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global fish oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The term "fish oil" describes the tissue fat that has been removed from a variety of fish species, including mackerel, anchovies, herring, sardines, carp, tuna, etc. It serves as a good supply of zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D. Fish oil has a number of health advantages, such as enhancing metabolism, preserving digestive health, lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular illnesses, enhancing skin health, etc. It consequently finds widespread use in a variety of industries, including food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, animal feed, nutritional supplements, and agriculture.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fish-oil-market/requestsample

Market Trends

One of the main factors propelling the fish oil market is the growing demand for products in the form of nutritional supplements due to the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, excessive hair loss, obesity, premature skin ageing, etc. among people. In addition, the growing demand for this tissue fat in the pharmaceutical business is boosting market growth because to the high concentration of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) it contains. The global market is also being stimulated by the expanding use of fish oil in several personal care products to guard against dermatological conditions including wrinkles, dark circles, pigmentation, etc. Another important growth-promoting feature is the ingredient's growing demand in the poultry and cattle industries as a feed additive for promoting animal growth and containing disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the market for fish oil is anticipated to grow in the approaching years due to the rising trend of organic product varieties with content devoid of chemicals, GMOs, and allergens.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3qIBvro

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

China Fishery Group Limited
Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca AS)
Camanchaca
FF Skagen A/
Foodcorp Chile S.A (Austevoll Seafood ASA)
OLVEA Fish Oils (OLVEA)
Oceana Group Limited
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Pioneer Fishing
TripleNine Fish Protein A/S (TripleNine Group).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Anchoveta
Sardine
Capelin
Menhaden
Herring
Anchovy
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others

Breakup by End Use:

AquacultureSalmon and Trout
Marine Fish
Crustaceans
Tilapias
Others
Animal Feed
Nutritional Supplements
Pharmaceutical
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Fish Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.