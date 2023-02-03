REPX announces results to 30 June 2022

With the launch of the AC Milan and Torino FC prepaid cards, the company generated its first revenues

THE REPUTATIN EXCHANGE PLC (CSE:RPEX)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX (https://therepx.com/), the fintech company that combines payments technology with fan passion through its innovative payment products that enable sports teams and celebrities to monetize their reputation and brand, announces its results for the period ending 30 June 2022 (the complete financial data are published on the REPX website at https://therepx.com/financial-reports/):

• Operating loss for the first half of 2022 was £ 228,084, a marked improvement on the previous period when it was £ 1,993,217.

• Total comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was £ 228,977, corresponding to a loss per share (basic and diluted) of 7 pence (period ended 31 December 2021: 58.8 pence loss).

As relevant management facts, in June 2022 the PAYFAN CARDS of AC Milan AC and Torino AC were launched in Italy, which generated the company’s first revenues.