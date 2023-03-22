REPX Annual General Meeting: new board of directors appointed

REPX, born to innovate the e-money market

LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders last March 3. REPX is the fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining payments technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media, enabling sports teams and celebrities to monetise their reputation and brand through its innovative payment products.

The Company's interim financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2022, were adopted, and then the General Assembly renewed the Board of Directors.

While the company thanked the outgoing board members for their work and wished them every success in their future endeavours, the meeting proceeded to appoint the new board of directors. The new board of directors will consist of 3 members.

Antonio Matta, who will serve as Executive Director, brings with him significant knowledge and experience in the area of advertising and marketing (having been active as an entrepreneur and in various managerial roles), as well as extensive experience in business negotiations and intellectual property development/protection, corroborated by proven expertise in the area of public relations with public and private institutions.

Sitting with him on the new board will be Andreas Maetzler (Non-Executive Director), who has an excellent background in banking at UBS Lugano in the finance department, where he held positions as Head of the private banking team. Following his experience managing the "Italy & Sports/Entertainment" desk at UBS Monte Carlo, he worked at Julius Baer Monaco as "Head of Private Banking", later deciding to establish, together with some partners, a family office for élite sportsmen based in Monte Carlo. He currently serves as Asset Manager and Family Officer at "Domus Wealth SA" in Switzerland.

The third board member will be Krishnadas (Non-Executive Director), with over 35 years of successful quantitative & qualitative achievements in the field of strategic, financial management and corporate planning as a chief financial officer, including 17 years of automotive experience with Nissan motor co, ltd, one of the largest Japanese manufacturers. Involved in the setting up of Nissan KSA distributorship, multi dealer business model all over GCC, Mediterranean and Maghreb countries, with a sale of more than 200,000 units, and directed the due diligence towards takeover of Nissan Turkey operations.

An update on the company and a strategic report on the future developments of the company was presented to the shareholders and all the British management team has been confirmed in his role with the goal to lead the Company to new important results.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards, and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at www.therepx.com