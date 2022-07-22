REPX announces year-end results to 31 December 2021

With the record launch of the AC Milan and Torino FC cards, the company generated its first revenues and also concluded a private placement for EUR 6.6 million

THE REPUTATION EXCHANGE PLC (CSE:RPEX)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX (https://therepx.com/), the fintech company that combines payments technology with fan passion through its innovative payment products that enable sports teams and celebrities to monetise their reputation and brand, announces its year-end results for the period ending 31 December 2021.

REPX confirms - as relevant facts after 31 December 2021 - that in June 2022 the PAYFAN CARDS of AC Milan AC and Torino AC were launched in Italy, which generated the company's first revenues.

In the almost unanimous opinion of insiders, the launch of the AC Milan prepaid card was the best launch ever for a prepaid card in Italy, thereby validating REPX's unique business model in an important way.

REPX also received equity subscriptions for a total amount of EUR 6.6 million at a price of EUR 11.25 per share, for a total post-money capitalisation of EUR 47.3 million.

In addition to this private placement, REPX offered selected leading payment counterparties and some specific regional investors the option to participate in the opening of REPX local branches outside the UK for a further private placement of up to EUR 2.5 million.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards, and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at www.therepx.com

