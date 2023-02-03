Close Up Radio Spotlights Susan Bryant of The MB Group LLC

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the biggest struggles for business owners is navigating the complex world of accounting and tax. From accounting systems and financial reports to tax rules and filing deadlines, business owners often rely upon the help of professionals so that these finance tasks aren’t neglected. Susan Bryant is a Certified Tax Coach (CTC), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and co-owner of The MB Group LLC, an accounting firm dedicated to helping business owners professionalize the finance function in their organizations. Susan, along with her talented team of forty employees, are on a mission to equip entrepreneurs with knowledge and support so they can focus on growing their business and rest easy knowing that the accounting and tax pieces of their business are running smoothly.

At MB Group, significant time and efforts is dedicated to strategic tax planning so that business owners fully leverage the tax code. The result of proper tax planning is more cash working in the businesses and for the businesses, ultimately driving up business enterprise value and entrepreneurial wealth. For the firm’s 2022 year-end tax planning season, the firm saved its clients over $7 million in taxes through advanced planning strategies.

“My role is to positively change the financial future for each of my clients. We usually start by peeling off the day-to-day business accounting, providing education around financial reports and pair that with solid tax planning and compliance. Our recipe for combining these services in a unique and systematic way enable business owners to gain financial clarity, make better financial decisions and drive up enterprise value faster. Every dollar we can keep working in a business instead of being a payment for taxes is a success.”

Susan says, unfortunately, most business owners don’t even think about taxes until the spring tax season rolls around and they are in the throes of return preparation. The result is that taxpayers, especially business owners, are not taking full advantage of the tax code and make costly missteps.

Rather than waiting until tax season, Susan works with her clients throughout the year to make sure no stone gets left unturned, no opportunities go unnoticed. With the proper recipe of accounting services, her firm can unearth missed tax deductions like business related mileage and home office expenses that most business owners aren’t even aware of.

Susan hopes to bring awareness to business owners the difference between a typical accountant who is simply preparing your taxes, to a business advisor who meticulously develops advanced tax reduction strategies. She knows that business owners need and want a seasoned pro to rely on through the years to create a road map for accomplishment their financial goals. By hiring a highly qualified professional who can help you navigate the many complex choices you face, you can rapidly scale your business, reinforce your money management skills, and ultimately build your wealth, health, and happiness.

“When prospective clients approach me just to get a tax return filed, we usually find that they have missed a ton of opportunities to save taxes because they either didn’t know tax advisors like us exist or didn’t understand how making an investment in an exceptional CPA could change their lives.”

During the pandemic, she became aware how many business owners were trying to figure out PPP loans, Employee Retention Credit, whether to furlough employees or lay them off, and she realized all these decisions came back to having detailed, comprehensive, and updated accounting records. Those business owners with the best accounting practices were able to take advantage of COVID relief opportunities more quickly and respond to the market shifts in the pandemic economic surge.

Susan considers herself a visionary thinker with a new approach to accounting and business advisory.

“Business owners are clamoring for more accounting support and business advice rather than just compliance services. There is greater awareness that every single dollar they can save matters and not handing it over to the IRS can keep it working for a business owner, from creating new jobs and purchasing equipment to expanding business operations. There is a huge positive ripple effect when we keep our business owners in a financially strong position.”

Susan emphasizes that by saving her clients millions of tax dollars through advanced planning, her firm is creating a tremendous influence on the economy. In fact, she theorizes, that if all accountants operated this way it could create positive impact at the macro- economic level. After all, small businesses are the backbone of the US economy.

“Very few business owners started their businesses to become great at accounting yet it’s critical that this function is operating optimally. There is no better time for business owners to make a change – to work with experts like us that will help build a personalized plan to help them reach both personal and professional goals while avoiding avoid costly mistakes and stressors along the way.”

