FLATSTICK PUB ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING FOR NEW REDMOND TOWN CENTER LOCATION

Washington’s largest local craft beer and mini-golf pub presents the Grand Opening of its Redmond location near shopping and Seattle Eastside tech HQs.

The energy in our pubs allows for natural interaction and engagement. Combined with the best local craft beer and curated menu, we've created the perfect place for a first date or a corporate event.”
— Andy Largent
REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLATSTICK PUB, a family-owned and golf themed pub promises old school fun and local craft beer across six locations in Washington State. The Flatstick Pub Redmond is located in the Redmond Town Center across the street from the Marriott hotel. The Grand Opening is Saturday, February 11th from 11am to close and features pizza specials, all day raffle giveaways and deep discounts on their Player Club Memberships. The first 20 new member registrations on Saturday each receive a free pizza card.

Flatstick has only two rules they live by: drink local and have fun. “The energy in our pubs allows for natural interaction and engagement,” says CEO Andy Largent. “Combined with the best local craft beer and menu curated by Ethan Stowell restaurants, we think it’s the perfect place for a first date, evening with friends or a corporate event.” With fun comes competition and an opportunity to set the course record from 2-4pm.

Redmond (RED) is the largest location and features two separate mini-golf areas and Duffleboard™ which is a Flatstick exclusive game combining shuffleboard and golf. The latest Flatstick invention (Logs™) will be revealed in Redmond and is a unique spin on billiards, golf and croquet. Each location features regular weekly activities including Bingo and Trivia. Join our Putters League (mini golf) and Duffle Leagues (Duffleboard™) for weekly competition and time the weekday Happy Hour menu from 3-6pm for $12 pizzas and $1.50 off beer, wine and cider.

About Flatstick Pub

Flatstick Pub (FSP) opened in 2014 as a family-owned mini-golf themed pub that exclusively serves local craft beer from Washington state independent breweries. Innovation and imagination fuel our trademarked, golf-infused bar games including Duffleboard™, Logs™, Ball Jockey™, Dufflepong, Wickets, Pockets and more innovation to come. FSP believes in giving local through their Sunday Fundraise program that donates game revenue to different charities every week. Locations include SPO, BHAM, SLU, PSQ, KRK and now RED. For more information visit flatstickpub.com.

Benjamin Brittingham
Bedrock Branding, LLC
+1 425-236-1504
ben@bedrockbranding.agency
Q13 Fox - Grand Opening Sneak Peak

