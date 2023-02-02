Why Become a SPTO Industry Member

Apart from its mandate of representing the tourism sector of the Pacific region, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is also dedicated to assisting any organisation involved in Pacific travel and tourism through its Industry Membership Programme. So if you are part of a travel and tourism organisation – whether large or small, regional or international – the SPTO Industry Membership Programme is the perfect programme for you to be part of due to the countless benefits you will receive, helping you to excel in the industry!

With four categories of membership available – Basic, Bronze, Silver and Gold – this Membership programme is designed in a way that offers a range of services and benefits most suitable for your organisation.

Basic Membership (Free of charge)

Our basic membership category which is recommended for students and organisations indirectly related to the tourism industry is free of charge for all. These complimentary benefits include access to SPTO’s regional newsroom, SPTO JobsLink website registration, access to our extensive image library of our 20 member nations and our Newsbeat newsletter with all sustainable tourism updates from across the region. All basic members will also be given access to valuable Marketing and Sustainability webinars along with access to sustainable tourism events such as workshops and conferences which SPTO hosts throughout the year.

However, if you’d like to get more out of your SPTO membership, then the Bronze, Silver and Gold categories are highly recommended depending on the size of your organisation and the benefits you wish to reap.

Bronze Membership (FJ$250 a year)

Adding on to the benefits basic members receive, Bronze membership gives you access to our Knowledge Hub (online library with tourism insights and other publications), Market Watch Newsletter (Tourism-related data & analytics from source markets), and discounted access to SPTE (South Pacific Tourism Exchange) and other SPTO Coordinated Trade Shows.

Silver Membership (FJ$550 a year)

Under SPTO Silver membership, your organisation will get added benefits in the form of company listing on SPTO website, SPTO Jobslink website & Market Watch Newsletter sponsored content, access to Marketing training and workshops, access to Digital Marketing Learning Management System (LMS), technical advice from Lead Digital Specialist and Digital Champions, access to Pacific Storytelling Specialists Programme and advertising space and/or article in Pulse Newsletter.

Gold Membership (FJ$900 a year)

If your organisation is interested in becoming a Gold member of SPTO, then there is an array of services and benefits designed to give you a competitive advantage in the promotion of your products and services. Apart from all the benefits Basic, Bronze and Silver members receive, you will also have the opportunity to present in SPTO’s Marketing webinars, get sponsored content on leading social media platforms, get the chance to host your Digital Assets in SPTO’s image library and receive sponsored content in the NewsBeat newsletter.

Join over 50 of the leading businesses in the industry who are our members – regional and international National Tourism Offices, hotels, resorts, car rental operators, coach operators, travel agents, tour operators, airlines, cruise and dive operators and all other businesses associated with travel and tourism in the Pacific.

We look forward to welcoming you as a member and to working together to help establish the Pacific as the premier destination we all know it to be!

For more information on the different SPTO Industry Membership categories and to register, please visit https://southpacificislands.travel/private-sector-membership/