Starkim Releases Lovers Lane EP Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Lovers Lane EP Starkim Bronx Rapper, Starkim

Bronx rapper, Starkim is bringing listeners the depths and complexities of love with his upcoming 5-song EP 'Lovers Lane', set for release on February 10, 2023.

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronx rapper, Starkim, is set to release his 5-song EP, Lovers Lane, on February 10, 2023, under a new distribution deal with VampLife/Empire Records. This project, filtered through Starkim's personal experience, is a creative exploration of the complexities of love and relationships - taking listeners on an unfolding journey through love, infatuation, jubilation, infuriation, and multiple other emotions along the way. The project places Starkim right in his comfort zone, expressing himself through witty lyricism that matches thudding base tracks and melodic vocal refrains.

The songs in the EP were inspired by spending time in the studio with Dyce Payso, Jim Jones, and Rah Swish while they were working on their recently released Christmas album. According to Starkim, "the idea of releasing an EP came from listening to the gems being dropped in the studio that day." Speaking with a close friend/artist, NxFxce, about Valentine’s Day and all things surrounding it, he came up with the name Lovers Lane!

Lovers Lane is sure to provide deep insight and moments of introspection. Knowing that Starkim takes immense pride in using his music as a tool for expression, it's sure to be an astounding collection of tracks. It will be interesting to see what kind of unique perspective Starkim brings to the subject of love and how it translates into his music. Fans can expect plenty of emotion and thought-provoking messages from the New York rapper.

To tap in and hear more of Starkim’s music and get your daily dose of inspiration, head to his website or search Starkim on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Pandora, and other streaming platforms. Follow Starkim on both Instagram and Facebook for content and future release dates.

ABOUT STARKIM

845’s very own Starkim has cemented himself as the reputable up-and-coming underdog currently within Nashville’s Hip-Hop and rap scene— continuously defying odds. With a diverse array of sounds that embody the inspirations of his family, hardships, betrayal, and a near-death experience, Starkim’s music is equal parts ethereal, captivating, passionate, soothing, and comforting.

Starkim— both the musician’s stage and birth name were initially pushed to the back burner to avoid the constant ridicule faced by peers and classmates. It wasn’t until recently that he decided to take his power back and stick to who he is— unapologetically. Deep-rooted from the Bronx, Starkim, formerly known as Double X, could be heard at the lunch table spitting raps and cyphers. A firm believer in manifestation, growth and hard work led to his ‘aha’ moment— ultimately putting the artist in a one-track state of mind. It wasn’t long before the scene’s newcomer not only released his first single, Distant Love (2022)— Starkim impressively secured an intro by rap legend Jadakiss.

Shortly thereafter, the musically gifted Starkim released three more hard-hitting singles— Rocket On Me (2022), No Hook (2022), and That Could Be Me (2022) just before hitting the road for a three-show tour. By the age of 23 Starkim had made a name for himself— a young, talented, and driven artist serving as an inspiration to those watching. Inspired by his mother, sister, and the rest of his close circle of friends and family— Starkim’s ability to thrive and overcome the struggles of a single-parented household has been described by most as remarkable.

