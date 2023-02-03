National College Evaluation All-American Camp Hosted By Elite Talent Football Academy
"ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Talent Football Academy Hosts National College Evaluation Camp Showcase
— National College Evaluation Camp NCEC
Top Football Prospects from Across the Country to Compete on February 5th
The NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Showcase, hosted by Elite Talent Football Academy, will take place on February 5th at Parkview High School . Registration at 8am Sunday.
This event has traditionally drawn top football prospects from across the country, with notable previous attendees including Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Brown, Trayvon Mullen, Mecole Hardeman, and others.
This year, camp owner Derrick Tatum and his team will be hosting a star-studded lineup of players, including Prentiss “Air” Noland, a 4-star player who just broke the Georgia state record for scoring on the way to a 15-0 season and state; Jaylon Bell, the #1 cornerback in 2025 and LSU commit; Hevin Brown-Shuler #1 DL In GA, a 4-star defensive lineman; Brian Robinson, a 4-star player from Ohio; Boo Carter, the #2 athlete in the country; Anquan Fegans, the #1 safety in the USA and a top performer at last year's camp; Jaylin Lackey, a 3-star cornerback; John Cineas, a 3-star wide receiver; Davion Pritcard; Tanelle Rose from Ohio who holds an Akron offer; Judd Anderson, a top performer at last year's camp who holds offers from Pitt and others; Martels Carter, one of the top safeties in the 2025 class with 30 offers; Reggie Hubbard, a 2026 standout from last year's camp with 3 offers; Marcus Goree, a 2024 player with offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee and more; Eli Owens, a 2025 tight end with offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Nebraska and more; Jarvis Strickland, a 2026 offensive lineman/defensive end with offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville and Alabama; and Tito Williams, a 2024 top performer from last year's camp who now has offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and more. DJ Bordeuax 2026 a super freshman Hold offers for Penn State, and Colorado. Sleeper Rb Zo Smalls from Savannah will be in attendance and he is gaining interest from several D1 schools. . 3 Star 2024 QB Eric Handley holds offers from Kentucky, UAB.
During the camp, players will perform the 40-yard dash, broad jump, pro agility shuttle, and drills, followed by 1-on-1 competitions. The top middle school players will be invited to the Middle School All-American team, and the Army Bowl President will be present to invite the top high school players to the Army All-American Bowl.
YouTube: https://youtu.be/2y1P8eJcNr4
This camp is open to players in grades 5th-8th and 9th-12th, and all players will be added to the Army Bowl All-American watchlist. To register https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball?season=3194233, visit For more information, visit the Elite Talent Football Academy website at elitetalentfootball.com or email info@elitetalentfootball.com.
NCEC Highlights