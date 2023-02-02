Cases continue to be dismissed in Riverside County over judge shortage

In less than a week, three separate child sexual assault cases have been dismissed, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In one of the cases, the Riverside County Superior court announced there were no judges available to hear the trial, but later one judge dismissed the case altogether due to the court’s inability to start the trial within the timeframe required by law, officials allege. The DA’s office says two other child abuses cases were never brought to trial for the same reason. All three cases have since been re-filed.