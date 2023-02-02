Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,674 in the last 365 days.

Cases continue to be dismissed in Riverside County over judge shortage

In less than a week, three separate child sexual assault cases have been dismissed, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In one of the cases, the Riverside County Superior court announced there were no judges available to hear the trial, but later one judge dismissed the case altogether due to the court’s inability to start the trial within the timeframe required by law, officials allege. The DA’s office says two other child abuses cases were never brought to trial for the same reason. All three cases have since been re-filed.

You just read:

Cases continue to be dismissed in Riverside County over judge shortage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.