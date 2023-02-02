CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Eel River Conservation Camp

REDWAY–California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a minimum-security incarcerated person who walked away from Eel River Conservation Camp in Humboldt County on Wednesday, February 1. Randy Heldstab, 39, was last seen at 7:15 p.m.

A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Heldstab is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on camp grounds wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange CDCR pants.

He was admitted from Stanislaus County on July 7, 2022, to serve a seven-year, four-month sentence for possession of a firearm, buying/receiving stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment, controlled substance in prison/jail and manufacture/sale/possession of a short-barrel shotgun or rifle. He was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody in September 2024.

Anyone who sees Heldstab or has knowledge of his whereabouts can contact the Eel River Conservation Camp Commander at (707) 923-2755, any law enforcement agency, or 911.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.