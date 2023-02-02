Submit Release
Video: See how Fish and Game estimates annual wolf populations

People often ask, "How do you know how many wolves are in Idaho?" The short answer is with cameras and mathematical modeling, among other things. 

But the entire process is more complex and a fascinating look at wildlife management that was created by Fish and Game staff in cooperation with University of Montana researchers. This method has been used since 2019 to get a statewide wolf population estimate, and Fish and Game's Wildlife Research Manager Shane Roberts explains the process. 

