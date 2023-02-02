ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 3-6) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – A limited number of lane restrictions and ramp closures are scheduled for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. No full freeway closures are scheduled. Drivers should always focus on safe driving, stay alert, buckle up and never drive while impaired. The following weekend freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) for widening project. Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Verrado Way and Watson Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5) for widening project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight near Watson Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6) for work to reopen the now-reconstructed eastbound off- and on-ramps at Watson Road. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) for bridge work. Detour : Westbound I-10 drivers can consider exiting at Broadway Road and turning left to enter eastbound I-10 in order to reach eastbound US 60.

(Superstition Freeway) (Feb. 4) for bridge work. : Westbound I-10 drivers can consider exiting at Broadway Road and turning left to enter eastbound I-10 in order to reach eastbound US 60. I-10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions overnight in areas between 40th and 48th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6) for barrier work. Eastbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time and plan to use other ramps and detour routes during these overnight restrictions. Note: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 5) for construction. Consider using the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.