Dr. Amy L. Stark Introduces New Children’s Book, a Primer for Finding Light in Your Heart
New illustrated children's book You are More Than gives clear examples of how you are more than what you see on the outside.
You are More Than is a book connecting children to the world around them and to each other
It’s an exploration into this life-affirming connection that gives a person purpose.”SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s book author and noted clinical psychologist Amy L. Stark, Ph.D. is finding her newest title You are More Than: A Primer for Finding Light in Your Heart connecting with teachers and parents and giving children a sense of purpose. The beautiful, watercolor illustrated story, written for children ages 5-12, explains with clear examples you are more than what you see on the outside. In a broader context, Dr. Stark writes about the connection to each other, our planet and finding purpose in taking care of the earth and being of service.
— Dr. Amy L. Stark
“You are More Than is a book of hope for children,” said Dr. Stark. “Giving hope to kids so they know they can reach out to others for help and be of service when someone around them needs help. It’s an exploration into this life-affirming connection that gives a person purpose.”
A preschool teacher told Dr. Stark she is reading the book to her class each day until Valentine’s Day, a tangible example of connecting the holiday to the heart of each child in her class.
The illustrator is Moran Reudor, whose enchanting watercolor illustrations bring the story to life. In the words of a reader who reviewed You Are More Than, “The text is uplifting, inspirational and comforting. The illustrations are beautiful and joyful!”
This is the seventh children’s book written by Amy L. Stark, Ph.D. She wrote the popular 3-book Whole Heart series helping kids with self-esteem: Whole Heart for Girls, Whole Heart for Young Women, and Whole Heart for Boys. Plus, a 3-book illustrated Fairy Godmother book series: The Fairy Godmother Next Door, The Fairy Godmother Babysits, and The Fairy Godmother Helps the Monarchs. The monarch story is a top seller and includes a section on how to build your own butterfly garden.
To learn more about the new book You are More Than, go to amazon.com, where the book retails for $10.99 in paperback, $3.99 Kindle.
