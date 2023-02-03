Farm Bureau Bank Announces Commercial Banking Expansion, Names Two New Area Market Executives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank has expanded its Commercial Banking team across the Northeast and Northwest Georgia areas, announcing Lisa Kendrick and Eric Fletcher as Market Executives for the regions. The move follows their appointing of Gary Armstrong as Chief Commercial Banking Officer in 2021.
“Our priority at Farm Bureau Bank is to go above and beyond for our clients,” says Armstrong. “Expanding our Commercial Banking teams in these regions with Lisa and Eric allows us to deliver high-level banking products, programs and services tailored to not only the unique needs of Farm Bureau members, but neighboring businesses as well.” Armstrong says Kendrick will oversee the Northwest Georgia market and Fletcher will lead his team in the Northeast Georgia region.
“We are excited to have Lisa and Eric leading our efforts in their new roles,” adds Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO. “They have a unique opportunity to bring their vast banking experience and solutions for growth to our Farm Bureau members, as well as to businesses in their regions.”
Lisa Kendrick, Northwest Georgia Market Executive
Kendrick has over 30 years of financial services experience, having worked in a variety of key positions for several financial institutions. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, she worked at Credit Union of Georgia as a Business Relationship Manager. She is actively involved in the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, a current member of the Woodstock Business Club and IN WDSTK. Kendrick has a BA in Organizational Management & Leadership from Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia.
Eric Fletcher, Northeast Georgia Market Executive
With over 20 years in the financial industry, Fletcher has extensive experience in commercial banking with a track record of developing strong portfolios and revenue growth. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, he worked at BankSouth as a Market President and Commercial Relationship Manager. Eric earned his BA in Economics from East Tennessee State University and received his diploma from the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. He is actively involved as a board member for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce and the St. Mary’s Health System at Highland Hills Village.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions for Farm Bureaus and their members across the nation. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, Lisa Kendrick, or Eric Fletcher, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
Alexa Cursoli
“Our priority at Farm Bureau Bank is to go above and beyond for our clients,” says Armstrong. “Expanding our Commercial Banking teams in these regions with Lisa and Eric allows us to deliver high-level banking products, programs and services tailored to not only the unique needs of Farm Bureau members, but neighboring businesses as well.” Armstrong says Kendrick will oversee the Northwest Georgia market and Fletcher will lead his team in the Northeast Georgia region.
“We are excited to have Lisa and Eric leading our efforts in their new roles,” adds Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO. “They have a unique opportunity to bring their vast banking experience and solutions for growth to our Farm Bureau members, as well as to businesses in their regions.”
Lisa Kendrick, Northwest Georgia Market Executive
Kendrick has over 30 years of financial services experience, having worked in a variety of key positions for several financial institutions. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, she worked at Credit Union of Georgia as a Business Relationship Manager. She is actively involved in the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, a current member of the Woodstock Business Club and IN WDSTK. Kendrick has a BA in Organizational Management & Leadership from Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia.
Eric Fletcher, Northeast Georgia Market Executive
With over 20 years in the financial industry, Fletcher has extensive experience in commercial banking with a track record of developing strong portfolios and revenue growth. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, he worked at BankSouth as a Market President and Commercial Relationship Manager. Eric earned his BA in Economics from East Tennessee State University and received his diploma from the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. He is actively involved as a board member for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce and the St. Mary’s Health System at Highland Hills Village.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions for Farm Bureaus and their members across the nation. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, Lisa Kendrick, or Eric Fletcher, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
Alexa Cursoli
Farm Bureau Bank
acursoli@farmbureaubank.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn