Special Report: 2023 Karma's Chinese New Year Celebration & 15th Anniversary Gala
Karma held a spectacular Chinese New Year and 15th anniversary gala at Encore Boston Harbor.BOSTON, MA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22nd, Karma held a spectacular Chinese New Year and 15th anniversary gala at Encore Boston Harbor. A total of 360 guests and 300 employees were invited to participate.
Karma is an upscale Asian restaurant chain whose unique Asian-fusion cuisine is popular among Chinese and American customers. Karma also cooperates with former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe to create the Karma Wine line. Karma has locations in Westford, Andover, Burlington and Concord, MA, and is in the process of opening new stores in Winchester and Wellesley.
The Chinese New Year celebration and the 15th anniversary party was truly wonderful. Among the guests were State Representative Joe McGonagle and President of Boston City Council Ed Flynn.
"I am so honored to be invited to this New Year's celebration today. You know, successful Asian-American businesses like Karma are a great example of the diversity of our entire community here in Massachusetts. "On this joyous day, I hope many more of these extraordinary businesses will emerge from the state and represent our communities." Said McGonagle.
In order to recognize the brilliant achievements of Karma Company, a Chinese enterprise led by Iverson Guo, Joe McGonagle and Ed Flynn respectively awarded Karma Company on behalf of the Massachusetts Government and the Boston government.
In the speech, Iverson Guo, founder and CEO of Karma, thanked all the guests and employees in both Chinese and English, saying that their hard work over the past year not only demonstrated the company's ability, but also deeply implemented the company's core values.
"I appreciate the diversity and inclusiveness of American culture, and I also follow the concept of" food for the people "in Chinese culture. The members of our big family come from all over the world. It is normal and understandable that we may have different views on people and things in a collective. We should have full communication and exchange of views so as to build consensus and move forward side by side. Let's work together to build Karma into a powerful Chinese catering enterprise and win honor for us Chinese. " said Iverson Guo.
Later, Iverson Guo and the two government officials attended this year's award ceremony.
As the award ceremony ended, the gala also featured performances, including Western-style violin tunes by Sun Jing, Chinese Erhu music by Gao Hongwei, and a dynamic "Zodiac" dance. Along with the exotic Chinese Zodiac dance, the last part of the whole evening party: the lottery began in anticipation of everyone. To reward employees for their years of hard work, Karma also prepared five Mercedes cars, an Audi car, iPhones, MacBooks and other gifts as awards.
Karma’s celebration of the Chinese New Year and the 15th anniversary party ended with cheers, and blessings.
Read More: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/TEKYm2MBc7DQUm2lHPOOEA
