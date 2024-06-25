3-Day Countdown to the 2024 Fourth Chinese American Convention
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 2024 Fourth Chinese American Convention is just three days away, running from June 27 to June 30. Organized biennially by the United Chinese Americans (UCA), this convention serves as a premier national platform for Chinese American civic leaders, elected officials, scientists, entrepreneurs, youth leaders, and other stakeholders to share, discuss, and shape a common agenda for the future of the Chinese American community and the country.
Since its inception in 2016, the convention has become an essential event for the Chinese American community. The 2016 and 2018 conventions were notably successful, drawing over 400 participants from more than 35 states and featuring some of the most influential speakers in the community. This year’s theme, “Embracing the New Era of the Civil Rights Movement,” promises to deliver even more profound discussions and valuable exchanges.
The convention will kick off with the National Youth Conference, aimed at inspiring the next generation of Chinese American leaders and innovators. This will be followed by the National Mental Health Summit, focusing on mental health issues and improving community resources. The AAPI Political Action Summit will delve into the role and influence of Asian Americans in politics, while sessions on community building and civic engagement will promote community development and enhance civic participation. Additionally, the convention will provide guidance on entrepreneurship and career development, helping attendees to navigate and succeed in their professional paths.
One of the major highlights of the event will be a special performance by renowned comedian Joe Wong at the Gala. Wong’s performance is expected to bring both laughter and thought-provoking insights, adding a unique and engaging element to the convention. Moreover, numerous exhibitions from various organizations will showcase the diversity and creativity of the Chinese American community, making this an event that attendees will not want to miss.
The convention is more than just a series of meetings; it is a gathering point for Chinese Americans from diverse backgrounds to explore the future, share experiences, and collaboratively seek solutions to community issues. From congressional visits to youth conferences, and from mental health discussions to political participation, each activity is designed to resonate with current societal trends and influence the collective destiny of Chinese Americans.
Join us in witnessing this grand event and experience the power and vitality of the Chinese American community. We look forward to seeing you at the convention on June 27th.
Chinese American Convention
Since its inception in 2016, the convention has become an essential event for the Chinese American community. The 2016 and 2018 conventions were notably successful, drawing over 400 participants from more than 35 states and featuring some of the most influential speakers in the community. This year’s theme, “Embracing the New Era of the Civil Rights Movement,” promises to deliver even more profound discussions and valuable exchanges.
The convention will kick off with the National Youth Conference, aimed at inspiring the next generation of Chinese American leaders and innovators. This will be followed by the National Mental Health Summit, focusing on mental health issues and improving community resources. The AAPI Political Action Summit will delve into the role and influence of Asian Americans in politics, while sessions on community building and civic engagement will promote community development and enhance civic participation. Additionally, the convention will provide guidance on entrepreneurship and career development, helping attendees to navigate and succeed in their professional paths.
One of the major highlights of the event will be a special performance by renowned comedian Joe Wong at the Gala. Wong’s performance is expected to bring both laughter and thought-provoking insights, adding a unique and engaging element to the convention. Moreover, numerous exhibitions from various organizations will showcase the diversity and creativity of the Chinese American community, making this an event that attendees will not want to miss.
The convention is more than just a series of meetings; it is a gathering point for Chinese Americans from diverse backgrounds to explore the future, share experiences, and collaboratively seek solutions to community issues. From congressional visits to youth conferences, and from mental health discussions to political participation, each activity is designed to resonate with current societal trends and influence the collective destiny of Chinese Americans.
Join us in witnessing this grand event and experience the power and vitality of the Chinese American community. We look forward to seeing you at the convention on June 27th.
Chinese American Convention
UCA
email us here