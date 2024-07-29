Boston Asian Arts Carnival: A Resplendent Celebration of Youth Symphony Performance
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 27, 2024, the "Asian Youth Symphony Concert" of the Boston Asian Arts Carnival was grandly held at Boston City Hall. This event, supported by the Boston city government, was organized by the Boston Asian Arts Carnival Committee. Young musicians from the Beijing Youth Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra presented a spectacular audiovisual feast to the local audience.
At the event, Boston City Councilor, former Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, Massachusetts State Representative Joseph McGonagle, Massachusetts AAPI Commissioner Gary Yu, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Asian and Pacific Islander Commission Yasmin Padamsee Forbes, Massachusetts Arts Council member Alda Witherspoon, Chief Clerk of Civil Business at Suffolk County Superior Court John Powers, Berklee College of Music Professor Utar Antun, Head of the Asian Art Department at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston Christina Yu, President of the Boston Chinese Musicians Association Zhantao Lin, Director of the Silk and Bamboo Chamber Ensemble of the Boston Chinese Musicians Association Yi Ding, Executive Principal of the Beijing Haidian District Gold Sail Education and Training Center Hu Yang, U-Tour's Emerging Business General Manager Hui Yu, and PDSO of California University of Science and Management Aolei Zhou, along with hundreds of spectators, attended and watched the performance.
In his speech, Ed Flynn stated, "Art knows no borders. This performance has pioneered cross-border exchanges between Boston and Beijing, and we look forward to continuing this cooperation in the future."
Massachusetts State Representative Joseph McGonagle mentioned, "It was the first time I experienced such a breathtaking symphony at City Hall, and it gave me the urge to invite the Youth Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra to the Massachusetts State House." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also sent a video message, extending her blessings and wishing the event a great success.
Hu Yang, Principal of the Beijing Youth Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra, said, "We are honored to bring the vitality and musical talent of young musicians to Boston. The orchestra uses art to lead the Chinese voice and music to spread Chinese culture."
The concert, conducted by Maestro Liaoran, featured over 90 young musicians who showcased their talents, demonstrating the professional skills and musical literacy of the Beijing Youth Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra, highlighting the cultural confidence and vibrant spirit of Chinese youth.
The young musicians opened with Bizet's "L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2," creating a joyful atmosphere. This piece depicted the charming scenery and life of southern France with beautiful tunes. Next was the Chinese classic "Dance of the Yao People," loved for its unique ethnic melody and lively rhythm. Following this, the orchestra performed Grieg's "Peer Gynt Suite No. 1," vividly depicting natural scenery and fantastical scenes. The first half ended with Alford's "Colonel Bogey March," a vibrant march that brought the first half to a climax.
The second half was even more exciting. It started with the first and fourth movements of the piano concerto "The Yellow River," bringing the audience into the magnificent scenery along the Yellow River. The piano solo showcased the performer's superb technique and deep musicality, and the seamless cooperation between the orchestra and the piano elevated the expressiveness of the piece. Subsequently, the orchestra performed the fourth movement of Dvořák's "Symphony No. 9 'From the New World'," depicting the beauty and hope of the New World.
The entire concert showcased the beauty of the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, and the splendid performances by the young musicians won enthusiastic applause from the audience.
After the performance, John Powers, Chief Clerk of Civil Business at Suffolk County Superior Court, presented a certificate signed by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to Principal Hu Yang, thanking him for his contributions to music.
In his speech, Powers stated, "Today, we are not only honoring Principal Hu for his outstanding achievements in music education but also for his significant contributions to the community and society. It is people like Hu who make our culture richer and more colorful. We hope that under his leadership, the Beijing Youth Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra will continue to shine on the international stage, bringing the enlightenment and power of music to more children."
Powers also presented certificates from the organizing committee to 12 young musicians who participated in the performance. Accompanied by warm applause and gratitude from the audience, the concert concluded successfully.
For many of the young musicians, performing in Boston City Hall was a unique experience. They expressed how thrilled and nervous they were to perform in such an important venue. However, standing on stage and seeing the audience's enthusiasm and support gave them confidence and pride.
These children brought unforgettable musical experiences through their efforts and talents. As Massachusetts AAPI Commissioner Gary Yu stated after the concert, "Music knows no borders, and culture builds bridges." The performance by the Beijing Youth Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra is a positive practice of enhancing Asian cultural exchange.
The Beijing Youth Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra passionately showcased their talents in Boston, inspiring children to set grand musical dreams, broaden their international horizons, and enhance their academic levels. This event opened a window for the Gold Sail Symphony Orchestra to engage in international exchanges at world-renowned music institutions and to excel on the international stage.
At the reception after the concert, guests including Alda Witherspoon, John Powers, Joseph Markey, Hung Goon, Gary Yu, David Senatillaka, and James Colimon attended to congratulate and celebrate the birthdays of four young orchestra members, singing birthday songs and cutting cakes, marking a perfect end to the event.
The concert was organized by the Boston Asian Arts Carnival Committee and supported by the Boston city government, Boston International Media Consulting, and Acommon Global Education, and organized by Beijing UTour Education. In addition, the students will participate in a seven-day study tour organized by the committee, visiting Harvard University, Berklee College of Music, Hollywood's Sony Studios, interacting with Grammy-winning pop music producers, experiencing flight at a flying academy, and more to experience American life and culture.
