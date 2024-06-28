Join the "Walk for Civil Rights" to Commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act
EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the successful convening of the Fourth Chinese American Convention, we invite all attendees to participate in a commemorative walk titled "Walk for Civil Rights" at the National Mall on June 30th, the final day of the convention. This walk is not just a physical exercise but a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, symbolizing our continued commitment to equality and justice.
The event will commence with participants assembling at The World War II Memorial on the National Mall. From there, attendees will embark on a commemorative walk for civil rights, heading towards the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Forecourt. Upon arrival at the MLK Jr. Memorial, there will be a brief tribute to honor Dr. King's legacy and the significant strides made in the civil rights movement. Following this, the walk will continue from the MLK Jr. Memorial to the Lincoln Memorial. The event will culminate in a rally at the Lincoln Memorial, where representatives from various ethnic groups will deliver speeches reflecting on the historical significance of the Civil Rights Act and discussing its impact on contemporary society. The event will also feature a collective singing of the famous civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome," symbolizing a shared remembrance of history and hope for the future.
As the National Board Chair of UCA, Professor Hua Wang has deep insights into this event. He believes the “Walk for Civil Rights” commemorates the profound impact of the Civil Rights Act on minority communities, particularly the Asian community. The passage of the Civil Rights Act marked significant progress in equality and justice in American society. However, Professor Wang points out that despite the hardworking reputation of the Asian community, their living conditions in the U.S. have not improved significantly.
Professor Wang emphasizes that this is the first commemorative civil rights event initiated by the Chinese community. The choice to walk from Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial, a route symbolizing America's political and cultural landscape, is particularly meaningful. UCA also hopes to invite other organizations such as the NAACP, Jewish communities, and Black communities to join in commemorating this historic event and working together to build a more friendly and supportive social environment.
This year’s Convention theme, "Embracing a New Era of Civil Rights Movement," resonates strongly with “Walk for Civil Rights”. By commemorating the Civil Rights Act, the convention not only reflects on the struggles and victories of the Chinese community in history but also encourages reflection on the current challenges facing the Asian community. Professor Wang emphasizes that while conditions have improved, the living standards of Asians in America have not received the deserved enhancement, motivating him to advocate for community activities and policy changes.
Professor Wang hopes this walk will raise more awareness about the civil rights movement and call on the Asian community to unite and continue striving for equality and justice. He believes that every small action can lead to significant societal changes.
Join us on June 30th for this inspiring event and be a part of a movement that honors the past and builds a better future.
UCA
The event will commence with participants assembling at The World War II Memorial on the National Mall. From there, attendees will embark on a commemorative walk for civil rights, heading towards the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Forecourt. Upon arrival at the MLK Jr. Memorial, there will be a brief tribute to honor Dr. King's legacy and the significant strides made in the civil rights movement. Following this, the walk will continue from the MLK Jr. Memorial to the Lincoln Memorial. The event will culminate in a rally at the Lincoln Memorial, where representatives from various ethnic groups will deliver speeches reflecting on the historical significance of the Civil Rights Act and discussing its impact on contemporary society. The event will also feature a collective singing of the famous civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome," symbolizing a shared remembrance of history and hope for the future.
As the National Board Chair of UCA, Professor Hua Wang has deep insights into this event. He believes the “Walk for Civil Rights” commemorates the profound impact of the Civil Rights Act on minority communities, particularly the Asian community. The passage of the Civil Rights Act marked significant progress in equality and justice in American society. However, Professor Wang points out that despite the hardworking reputation of the Asian community, their living conditions in the U.S. have not improved significantly.
Professor Wang emphasizes that this is the first commemorative civil rights event initiated by the Chinese community. The choice to walk from Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial, a route symbolizing America's political and cultural landscape, is particularly meaningful. UCA also hopes to invite other organizations such as the NAACP, Jewish communities, and Black communities to join in commemorating this historic event and working together to build a more friendly and supportive social environment.
This year’s Convention theme, "Embracing a New Era of Civil Rights Movement," resonates strongly with “Walk for Civil Rights”. By commemorating the Civil Rights Act, the convention not only reflects on the struggles and victories of the Chinese community in history but also encourages reflection on the current challenges facing the Asian community. Professor Wang emphasizes that while conditions have improved, the living standards of Asians in America have not received the deserved enhancement, motivating him to advocate for community activities and policy changes.
Professor Wang hopes this walk will raise more awareness about the civil rights movement and call on the Asian community to unite and continue striving for equality and justice. He believes that every small action can lead to significant societal changes.
Join us on June 30th for this inspiring event and be a part of a movement that honors the past and builds a better future.
UCA
Chinese American Convention
email us here