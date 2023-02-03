Submit Release
Farm Bureau Bank Names Dave Kesterson as Commercial Banking’s Eastern North Carolina Market Executive

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank announces the expansion of their Commercial Banking team to the Eastern North Carolina market and have named Dave Kesterson as their Market Executive for the region. In his new role, Kesterson will strive to provide tailored banking solutions and help maximize growth opportunities for local small and mid-sized businesses.

“We are very excited to welcome Dave Kesterson to the Farm Bureau Commercial Banking Team as our Eastern North Carolina Market Executive, adding to our initial commercial markets in Western North Carolina, Western Virginia and Georgia” stated Gary Armstrong, Farm Bureau Bank’s Chief Commercial Banking Officer. “With Dave’s strong business banking experience and substantial knowledge of the market, we know he will bring a meaningful relationship building approach to business and commercial real estate clients in line with the experience Farm Bureau members have witnessed for decades.”

Kesterson has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Farm Bureau Bank, he worked at First Bank as an Area Executive and Senior Vice President as well as BB&T as an business banker and Vice President.

“I am excited to be joining the Farm Bureau Bank family, where building relationships takes priority over building the balance sheet. I believe your banker should come to see you at your business as opposed to expecting you to come to them” says Kesterson. “Business owners across Eastern North Carolina have seen customer service levels at local banks diminishing over time. My goal is to bring back old-fashioned customer service-driven banking for select business owners regardless of their location across Eastern North Carolina.”
Kesterson has been actively involved in his community where he served on multiple education-based boards throughout Brunswick County as well as working with local scouting organizations and coached numerous youth recreational sports teams. Kesterson earned his BA in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.

Alexa Cursoli
Farm Bureau Bank
acursoli@farmbureaubank.com
