Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,623 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance In Identifying Pedestrian Injured In Prince George’s County Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(BELTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County.

The male is described as Hispanic, approximately 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, black sneaker and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crash.

Shortly before 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of northbound Baltimore Avenue (US Route 1) in the area of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Anyone who may have information about the identity of the victim is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 310-345-3101.

The case remains under investigation…

 

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance In Identifying Pedestrian Injured In Prince George’s County Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.