Supporting our Veterans: The Mission of Southern Cross Service Dogs
Southern Cross Service Dogs trains service dogs for veterans with disabilities.
Our slogan is "Always Beside You". Now we are asking you to be "Always Beside Us" so together we can end veteran suicide.”WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Cross Service Dogs is a non-profit organization that specializes in training service dogs for veterans with disabilities. The organization's name and design pays homage to the United States Marine Corps Raiders and their historic achievements during World War II. Southern Cross Service Dogs was founded with traditions and unity in mind, and its overarching goal is to provide well-trained dogs that exemplify the motto, "Always Beside You". The service dogs provide unconditional love, steadfast support, and unwavering companionship, and perform specific tasks to help assist veterans.
— Brandon Marquez- Founder of Southern Cross Service Dogs
There are 18.5 million veterans in the United States, and approximately 20% of them suffer from symptoms of post-traumatic stress (PTS). Currently, on average, 19 veterans commit suicide each day. Southern Cross Service Dogs can provide a range of benefits for veterans with PTS, including greater self-sufficiency, decreased reliance on prescription drugs, confidence to return to work or school, reduced anxiety and stress, and improved sleep.
Southern Cross Service Dogs recently held the Always Beside You Inaugural Gala at the Waldorf Astoria, where they raised over $200,000 in donations. The event was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including veterans, service dog handlers, and community members, as well as actor Cole Hauser from the popular TV series Yellowstone. The attendees were treated to a night of food, entertainment, and inspiring stories from veterans whose lives have been changed by service dogs.
The proceeds from the Always Beside You Inaugural Gala will go towards building a campus capable of training 20 service dogs per year, as well as supporting ongoing costs. However, it takes an average of 1.5 to 2.5 years to fully train a service dog. The organization plans to make a substantial investment to purchase the land, construct a facility, and cover campus completion costs. To meet these goals and support ongoing costs, Southern Cross is seeking financial support from donors and supporters.
With your support, Southern Cross can continue its mission of providing well-trained service dogs to veterans with disabilities. Your donations will help to cover the rental property operating cost for 2 years, land purchase, and the primary facility build, and will help to complete the campus, ultimately allowing Southern Cross Service Dogs to train more service dogs for veterans.
Southern Cross Service Dogs believes that every veteran with a disability deserves access to a service dog, and they are committed to making this a reality for veterans with disabilities. With your help, Southern Cross Service Dogs can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans and their families.
About Southern Cross Service Dogs: Southern Cross Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching lives by providing exceptionally trained service dogs at no cost to qualified individuals with disabilities. Each Southern Cross service dog works to increase independence, foster self-reliance, and support the well-being of the individual it is paired with. This organization was founded because there is a tremendous need for service dogs to assist veterans with disabilities. Southern Cross is focused on pairing qualified U.S. veterans with a service dog trained to perform specific jobs or tasks related to an individual’s disability and needs.
Mathew Krug
Southern Cross Service Dogs
+1 407-900-1019
Matthew.Krug@SouthernCrossServiceDogs.org
