Thursday, February 2

WA’s low-income tax credit, established in 2008, available for first time

Up to $1,200 is now available for hundreds of thousands of low-income working Washington families, thanks to a 2008 law that — 15 years later — is finally funded for the first time. The money comes from the Working Families Tax Credit, a state program intended to provide a modest cash boost to workers near the bottom of the economic ladder who, in Washington, pay a far greater portion of their income in state taxes than the wealthy do. Nearly 400,000 households are eligible for the newly funded tax credit, including nearly 100,000 in King County. But, because eligible families need to apply to receive it, the state’s Department of Revenue estimates that only about 40% of those eligible will receive it the first year. The state estimates it will pay out about $230 million in refunds this year and $257 million next year. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Greg Gilbert)

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion laws have set up a dangerous and murky situation for the interconnected communities of the Inland Northwest, where people live and work across two states. Lawmakers in both states are working to address the legal uncertainties. In Washington, some are pushing for more protections to ensure that the abortion policies of another state won’t impact care. Meanwhile, in Idaho, others want to change the definition of abortion in hopes of clarifying when doctors can terminate pregnancies without the threat of prosecution. With each state pulling in opposite directions, patients and doctors in the Inland Northwest will be among the first to test the legal conflicts and ramifications. Continue reading at Inlander. (Young Kwak Photos)

Bill aimed to prevent limitations on home daycares passes state House

A bill that passed unanimously through the Washington House of Representatives on Wednesday that would prevent home daycares from being restricted is now up for consideration in the Senate. The sponsor of HB-1199, Representative Tana Senn, said Washington is in a childcare crisis, with not enough options for families. That is why she was concerned when she spoke to around 90 daycare providers in the state who are either getting fined by their homeowners’ associations or are being threatened with eviction for running daycares in their homes. Senn said Washington needs more childcare options. “There is definitely a childcare crisis,” said Senn. “We need to have all hands on deck to be serving families and making sure parents can go to work. The bill passed unanimously through the house on Wednesday and is now up for consideration in the Senate. The bill would still allow HOAs and landlords to make reasonable rules regarding home daycares. Continue reading at KING5.

