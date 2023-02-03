Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With Betfred Sports Represented By SCCG Management

Betfred is an Official Sports Betting Partner for the Golden Knights Vegas Knights - Betfred

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Betfred Sports, now an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. Betfred was represented in the deal by SCCG Management.

"We're proud to be partnering with Betfred as they make their arrival here in Las Vegas," said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "Betfred's US business is Vegas Born just like we are, and we're excited to help them launch their brand in Nevada."

As part of the deal, Betfred and the Golden Knights will collaborate on intermission contests for fans at selected home games, with Betfred receiving exposure on dasherboards, LED signage at T-Mobile Arena, and the NHL's new DED broadcast signage. Additionally, Betfred will be featured on the team's official digital channels, email newsletter, radio broadcasts, and other platforms.

"As a Las Vegas-based company preparing to open our first hometown sportsbook in partnership with Mohegan Casino Las Vegas at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, we're very excited to be partnering with the hometown Vegas Golden Knights," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred Sportsbook. "We look forward to growing our business here and supporting Las Vegas hockey in the process."

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management who represented Betfred in the deal, said. “We are thrilled that Betfred is officially partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights. As a leading sports management advisory firm, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our clients, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. We facilitated partnerships for Betfred with the Cincinatti Bengals, Colorado Rockies, and the Denver Broncos and we look forward to now connecting Betfred with hockey fans and creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and celebrated their fifth season in 2021-22. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BETFRED USA SPORTS

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and South Africa. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports is licensed in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and Nevada.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

