Etech Wraps Up Another Successful Workshop and Booth At Customer Contact Week - San Antonio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading provider of next generation BPO solutions recently concluded its successful Customer Contact Week with a packed workshop titled, "From Attrition to Mission: How Data and Purpose Stop the Revolving Door". The event was held in San Antonio and drew an interactive audience who were impressed with the engaging presentation.
The workshop was led by a panel of experts from Etech who shared their expertise and experiences on the topic. The attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions with the panelists, making for a truly interactive and informative session. The workshop covered the importance of data in reducing attrition rates in contact centers and how it can aid organizations in retaining top talent to achieve their goals. Attendees gained valuable insights and practical strategies for using data to improve their customer service operations.
Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to discuss one-on-one with the Etech team at booth #408 on:
◉ Creating a data-driven culture that connects with their mission and purpose
◉ Improving critical behaviors to improve retention
◉ Simplifying agent performance management
“We were thrilled to see such an enthusiastic response from our attendees,” said Etech President & CEO, Matt Rocco. “Our goal was to provide attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies for using data to improve their customer service operations, and I believe we succeeded in doing just that. At Etech, we are committed to helping our clients achieve their mission and purpose through data-driven solutions. This workshop was just one way for us to share our expertise and have meaningful discussions with those in the industry.”
Customer Contact Week was a great opportunity for attendees to network with other industry professionals, learn about the latest industry trends and developments, and discover new solutions to improve their customer service. Etech is proud to have hosted such a successful workshop and booth, and looks forward to offering more opportunities for its customers and partners to connect, learn and grow in the future.
If you missed attending the San Antonio event, you can catch up with the Etech team at Customer Contact Week this summer, June 19-22, 2023, in Las Vegas.
About Etech
Etech delivers next generation BPO solutions. A global minority owned business, Etech has created and trademarked how to turn your data into strategic insights. Leveraging the power of artificial plus human intelligence, Etech enhances training and coaching to focus on critical behaviors which creates an improved customer experience and shareholder value.
Etech launched in 2003 with only 400 employees and a single contact center in Nacogdoches, Texas. Over the last 20 years, we have expanded our range of services and have grown to include more than 50 global partnerships, 3,600 employees, and ten state-of-the-art contact centers with seven US, one nearshore, and two offshore locations. With over 100 million voice interactions, 25 million chat & email interactions, and 24 million quality monitoring evaluations per year, Etech has the flexibility and scalability to partner with organizations of all sizes.
Veronica Chimney
