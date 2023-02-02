Jessup Manufacturing Company Named a Top 50 Company by Digital Output Magazine
This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing the best products and services to our customers, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup Manufacturing Company—a leading manufacturer of printable, adhesive-coated films for graphics applications, is pleased to announce that Digital Output Magazine readers have selected the company as one of the Top 50 companies of 2023! The annual ranking by Digital Output magazine, a leading publication for print professionals in the U.S., recognizes Jessup as a leader in printable adhesive-backed films.
— Rob Jessup
The selection of Jessup Manufacturing as a Top 50 company is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence in innovation, customer service, and industry leadership. The recognition further cements Jessup Manufacturing's position as a top player in the commercial media for the printing industry and a trusted partner for businesses and organizations in need of high-quality, reliable adhesive-coated solutions.
"We are honored to be named as a Top 50 company by Digital Output Magazine," said Rob Jessup, President and CEO of the company started by his grandfather in 1956. "This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing the best products and services to our customers, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."
The Top 50 list is featured in the February edition of Digital Output Magazine, showcasing the companies and their achievements. The list includes companies from across the United States, representing a diverse range of capabilities.
About Jessup Manufacturing Company
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer that specializes in adhesive-coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Its products are used in many industries, including graphics media and industrial/facility safety. The company has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois with manufacturing plants in Lake Bluff and McHenry.
Jessup’s engineering services include product design, testing, analysis, and certification compliance. Coating capabilities include knife over roll, Mayer rod, and saturation coating of pressure-sensitive adhesives, heat seal adhesives, and all kinds of laminates over film, foil, woven, non-woven, paper, and specialty substrates. Converting capabilities include slitting, die-cutting, sheeting, rewinding, perforating, printing, dyeing, and embossing. Packaging capabilities include labeling, bar-coding, shrink wrapping, boxing and shipping logistics.
About Digital Output and Rockport Custom Publishing
Digital Output magazine provides a practical guide for all print service providers (PSPs) working within the wide format printing segment. Its editorial exclusively targets managers and users of digital print. Topics include image capture, design, output, and finishing. Through product reviews, application stores, and monthly columns we inspire marketers with new technology and show PSPs how to grow their business. Digital Output and digitaloutput.net are owned and operated by Rockport Custom Publishing, LLC. Other company names and products mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Sandra Wagner
Jessup Manufacturing Company
email us here