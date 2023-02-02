Unsun Cosmetics Launches EVERYDAY Line With Another Major Retailer In-store and Online

Everyday Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Everyday Face & Body Mineral Sunscreen Everyday Refreshing After Sun Lotion

EVERYDAY by Unsun, a diffusion line that launched last year is continuing to make clean mineral sunscreens accessible to all by launching with Target.

We all deserve to wear clean, mineral-based sunscreens that don’t leave a white cast and aren’t harmful to our animals or our coral reefs.” — Katonya Breaux, Founder of Unsun Cosmetics

CALABASAS , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVERYDAY by Unsun is a diffusion line created to fill a gap towards full inclusivity for every man, woman, and child. The line launched last year with its first major retailer and is continuing to make clean affordable sunscreens accessible to all by launching with Target.com on January 8 and in Target stores on February 5. Unsun’s EVERYDAY products encourage daily sun protection and recovery for healthy, younger-looking skin. The EVERYDAY product line includes Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion, Face & Body Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, and Refreshing After Sun Lotion.

The EVERYDAY product assortment line’s Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion ($17.99) protects skin and looks amazing at the same time; there’s no need to compromise with this signature tinted face sunscreen SPF 30 that seamlessly blends into the skin without leaving a trace. It’s available in two shades: light-medium and medium-deep. With an amazing matte finish, it can be worn alone or under makeup. The Face & Body Mineral Sunscreen Lotion (14.99) fights the damaging sun rays and harsh drying wind with its moisturizing formula with SPF 30 for everyday sun protection. Lastly, the Refreshing After Sun Lotion ($10.99) is a soothing lotion that is great for overexposure to the sun and wind. It instantly soothes with cooling Aloe Vera, and Prickly Pear extract, while the healing baobab oil moisturizes and helps to minimize peeling.

About Unsun Cosmetics:

Unsun Cosmetics is the forerunner in inclusive, clean, no-residue mineral sunscreens. Since 2016, the Black-owned and women-owned small business has seen rapid growth. Founder Katonya Breaux has made it her mission to provide high-quality, inclusive, and cruelty-free skincare products to people of all shades, genders, and ages. Every effort is made to ensure that their formulas only include ingredients that are both kind to their customers and the environment. Instead of using harsh chemicals, Unsun utilizes powerful mineral actives to help protect the skin from damage caused by harsh UVA/UVB rays. All Unsun products are vegan, and they have banned over 1,700 ingredients including oxybenzone octinoxate, octocrylene, homosalate, avobenzone, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. In addition, Unsun uses 50% post-consumer recycled packaging and FSC-certified cartons and works with only U.S.-based manufacturers—because they value the well-being of their customers and our planet in equal measure.

Unsun Cosmetics products are also available at www.unsuncosmetics.com, Amazon, Bloomingdales, CVS, Goop, JCPenney, Madewell, Nordstrom, Macy’s and many more.