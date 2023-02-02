Robert C. “Burr” Johnson Named Partner at Pike & Lustig Personal Injury and Business Litigation Firm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pike & Lustig, LLP is pleased to announce that Robert C. “Burr” Johnson has been named a partner in the firm. Johnson’s practice area focuses on catastrophic injury cases and complex business disputes throughout the State of Florida.
Since joining Pike & Lustig in 2018, Johnson has been responsible for some of the most significant trial verdicts throughout the State of Florida. This includes what is believed to be the largest wrongful death jury verdict in the history of Palm Beach County. Johnson’s recent trial verdicts include:
· $80.0 Million – Palm Beach County.
· $23.9 Million – Broward County.
· $10.4 Million – Broward County.
· $7.6 Million – Pasco County.
· $2.9 Million – Spokane, WA.
Prior to joining the Firm, Robert was a prosecutor with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, where he fought to protect our local citizens who had been the victims of serious crimes. Robert prosecuted approximately 50 jury trials to verdict, including many high-profile matters. He handled thousands of cases while at the State Attorney’s Office, including attempted murders, sex crimes, and crimes involving firearms and gang members.
Johnson is the fourth generation in his family to practice law in Palm Beach County. His great-grandfather, A.R. Johnson, was one of the early pioneers of West Palm Beach. His grandfather, Thomas H. Johnson, was a long time Circuit Court judge in Palm Beach County, who also served in the Florida Senate and was the first elected State Attorney for Palm Beach County. His mother is an elected Circuit Court Judge in Palm Beach County and has served on the bench since 2002. Johnson’s late father was also a prominent civil litigator in West Palm Beach.
Johnson is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Law where he was a Ladd Merit Scholar. Johnson is a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association and is an active participant in both the North County Section and Young Lawyers Section. He has been repeatedly honored as a “Legal Elite” by Florida Trend magazine, a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers, and a “Top Lawyer” by Palm Beach Illustrated.
About Pike & Lustig, LLP
Pike & Lustig, LLP, is a full-service Florida law firm with an emphasis on Personal Injury and Business Litigation throughout the State of Florida. Pike & Lustig was founded in 2013 by Managing Partner Michael Pike and Partner Daniel Lustig. The firm, which employs 11 experienced and highly skilled attorneys, is fluent in Spanish and has offices in West Palm Beach, Wellington and Miami. Learn more at www.PikeLustig.com.
