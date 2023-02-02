COVID-19 Daily Update 2-2-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 2, 2023, there are currently 830 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,866 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Jackson County, a 93-year old female from Monongalia County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, an 82-year old male from Nicholas County, a 68-year old female from Clay County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old female from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Fayette County, a 52-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old female from Roane County, and a 78-year old female from Raleigh County.

“COVID-19 has left a devastating impact on our communities,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and remind West Virginians to stay up-to-date on their COVID vaccines and boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (56), Boone (22), Braxton (1), Brooke (5), Cabell (31), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (1), Fayette (19), Gilmer (0), Grant (9), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (10), Hancock (4), Hardy (7), Harrison (25), Jackson (12), Jefferson (28), Kanawha (60), Lewis (7), Lincoln (8), Logan (16), McDowell (12), Marion (44), Marshall (16), Mason (17), Mercer (31), Mineral (8), Mingo (4), Monongalia (63), Monroe (7), Morgan (6), Nicholas (17), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (72), Randolph (15), Ritchie (7), Roane (4), Summers (20), Taylor (6), Tucker (16), Tyler (0), Upshur (14), Wayne (16), Webster (4), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (18), Wyoming (14). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit

vaccines.gov

,

vaccinate.wv.gov

, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19

testing locations page

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.