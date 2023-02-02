PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company Expands Its Coastal Carolina Reach
PatchMaster Drywall Repair Announces Grand Opening in North Myrtle BeachNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair company, announces today the grand opening of their new location in North Myrtle Beach, under the management of owner Brian Casper.
PatchMaster Serving the Grand Strand offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in the residential and commercial space and will serve the communities of Conway, Little River, Longs, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, and others along the Grand Strand.
Casper graduated from Radford University in 1993 with a degree in Finance and a minor in Economics and has spent over twenty-seven years in the real estate industry. As the former owner of a successful residential real estate team in Charlotte, NC, Brian became familiar with the PatchMaster brand and their unmatched quality. He used the local franchise for many of his clients looking to prepare homes for sale, with great success.
Brian and his wife Holly, along with their two dachshunds, Oscar and Lucy, recently made the Grand Strand their home and are excited to become an active part of the community by offering residents high-quality drywall repair services. "I am looking forward to being a shining example of customer service and quality craftsmanship in the Grand Strand for years to come, " said Casper.
As one of the most accessible and affordable recession-resistant franchises in the industry, PatchMaster offers a solid support system to assist its franchisees in building their businesses. “I am delighted to welcome Brian to the PatchMaster family as a franchise owner. I look forward to his continued success," said Paul Ferrara, PatchMaster's CEO.
PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repair. Most handymen, contractors, and large drywall companies want to do more than just minor drywall repair. That is where PatchMaster fills the critical niche in the market. PatchMaster repairs holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are done in a single visit.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
