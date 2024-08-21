PatchMaster Expands to North Idaho with New Franchise Owner, Shane Austin

Shane Austin Dave Diaz

Military Veteran Brings Leadership and Sales Expertise to Growing Drywall Repair Franchise

I’m excited to bring PatchMaster to Northern Idaho and to create a professional team that’s motivated, dedicated, and ready to provide top-notch service” — Shane Austin, Owner, PatchMaster North Idaho

POST FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the leading drywall repair franchise in North America, proudly announces the expansion of its services to Coeur d’Alene and Northern Idaho under the leadership of its newest franchise owner, Shane Austin. With a strong background in military service and sales, Austin is well-equipped to bring the professionalism and excellence that PatchMaster is known for to the local community.Shane Austin served in the U.S. Army Special Operations as part of the 75th Ranger Regiment, where he honed his leadership and teamwork skills in high-stakes environments. After his military career, Austin transitioned into the corporate world, taking on federal sales roles with ConvergeOne Government Solutions and commercial sales with Cerium Networks. His extensive experience in sales and leadership will be instrumental in establishing PatchMaster as the go-to solution for drywall repair in the region.“I’m excited to bring PatchMaster to Northern Idaho and to create a professional team that’s motivated, dedicated, and ready to provide top-notch service,” said Austin. “My military background has taught me the value of discipline, leadership, and a strong work ethic—qualities that I’m eager to instill in my team. This franchise is not just about fixing drywall; it’s about building a business and a legacy that I can be proud of.”Austin’s decision to join the PatchMaster family was influenced by his desire to create the type of professional environment he missed after leaving the military. Together with his business partner, Dave Diaz, Austin plans to grow the franchise into a thriving enterprise that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations.Beyond his professional endeavors, Austin is deeply rooted in his community and is eager to participate in local events and give back through various initiatives. His commitment to providing a high standard of living for his family is a driving force behind his entrepreneurial journey.“Shane’s dedication to excellence, both in his military and civilian careers, makes him an ideal fit for the PatchMaster franchise,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We are confident that his leadership and passion will translate into exceptional service in Northern Idaho. We’re excited to see Shane and Dave build a successful business that serves the community with the highest standards of quality and professionalism.” PatchMaster North Idaho is now open for business, ready to offer quick, efficient, and reliable drywall repair services to homeowners, renters, and businesses. For more information or to book a service, visit northidaho.patchmaster.com or call (509) 903-6840.PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

Why PatchMaster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.