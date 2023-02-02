Free Court bundles – now bigger & better than ever
We have always prided ourselves on being a company that listens to and values clients’ feedback, so when they asked for more freedom, we delivered.”SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Zylpha announced that the page limit on their free Court bundle software has increased from 50 pages to 350 pages.
This change opens the doors to a world of benefits and opportunities for document bundlers to work with the latest legal technology, whilst adhering to the strict list of requirements set by UK law Courts regarding the creation of Court bundles.
Zylpha’s free online document bundling software has enabled sole practitioners and law firms of all sizes to create multiple free Court bundles online since its launch in October 2021. The world’s first free online Court bundling solution has been snowballing in popularity ever since its release, and it’s not surprising given the plethora of benefits.
Now thousands of free bundles are being created online around the world in minutes, and with hundreds of UK users already onboard, it’s very easy to see why.
Before the introduction of electronic document bundles, Court bundle creation was a notoriously slow and arduous process, taking days, weeks, and sometimes even months to prepare and compile. Electronic bundling changed everything, and then, in 2020 as a direct result of the global pandemic, demand simply skyrocketed.
This quickly fueled the need for an online Court bundling solution that would provide legal teams with the ability to confidently create secure electronic bundles quickly and easily, only requiring the user to have an internet connection (rather than a traditional, installed solution) to get started.
Zylpha’s free bundle software was the document bundling solution lawyers and law firms had been crying out for, keeping legal practices going as millions switched to working from home, and in doing so, Zylpha justified their place as the document bundling solution market leader, and provider of the “go-to” tools for the legal industry.
Today, commenting on the increased page count for online bundlers, Tim Long – Zylpha CEO & Founder, said:
“We have always prided ourselves on being a company that listens to and values clients’ feedback, so when they asked for more freedom, we delivered. The 300-page increase is a significant bonus to bundlers of all experience levels and budgets. We are adding new features to our products all the time, so watch this space for the next big thing, which is just around the corner. I can’t reveal too much at this point, but there will be another major feature release very soon.”
Zylpha is an ISO 2700:1 accredited supplier, committed to the securing and safeguarding of information and data.
