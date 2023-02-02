ReportingMD releases Whitepaper on benefits of ACO early payer reporting in 2023 vs. 2025
ReportingMD is a qualified registry, assisting healthcare organizations with quality analytics, interoperability, and submission to support ACOs.
With all of the new changes ACOs are facing, ReportingMD is more than ever at the ready to address any uncertainties. Our expertise will get your ACO prepared to maximize your quality performance.”GEORGES MILLS, NH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire healthcare analytic data firm, ReportingMD, releases whitepaper addressing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) implementation of policies that will greatly impact most Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) during the next three years.
— Molly Minehan
After considerable back and forth, the 2022 Physician fee schedule final rule settled on an extended timeline for MSSP ACOs to transition to a more holistic approach for managing quality and cost for their entire patient population. A new kind of programmatic driver under the ACO program is the “quality performance standard”, a new standard for ACOs beginning in 2021.
The quality performance standard is the minimum performance level ACOs must achieve to share in any savings earned, avoid maximum shared losses under certain payment tracks, and avoid quality-related compliance actions. While the larger program goals seem reasonable, the mechanics to reach them can be a challenge to all sizes and types of active ACOs.
ReportingMD’s Total Outcome Management (TOM) platform assists ACOs on the requirements to report on all payer patients with our integration, analytics, and patient matching across all systems. The TOM platform creates a single patient entity that can then be aggregated up for the ACO to be able to submit a single set of quality measure results to CMS, to meet the quality reporting requirements no matter what changes lie ahead. To learn more about the changes ACOs are facing, click the link below to read the full white paper, “The Benefits MSSP ACOs Will See By Preparing Early For All Payer Reporting Requirements In 2025”.
Read the white paper here: https://reportingmd.com/white-paper-the-benefits-mssp-acos-will-see-by-preparing-early-for-all-payer-reporting-requirements-in-2025/
“With all of the new changes ACOs are facing, we are more than ever at the ready to address any uncertainties.”, says Molly Minehan, ReportingMD’s Vice President of Operations & Innovations. “ReportingMD, has the expertise to get your ACO prepared so you can maximize your quality performance scoring to maintain the highest possible percent of shared savings your ACO works so hard to save for.”
