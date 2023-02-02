Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Fed Continues its Fight Against Inflation
Inflation Falls for Six Consecutive Months
NPI acts as the U.S. headquarters for our international clients.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fed this week increased interest rates by 0.25 percent as it continues to slow the U.S. economy and inflation.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“So far, the Fed appears to be walking the economic tightrope between controlling inflation without hurting the economy,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The small rate increase follows a half-point hike in December. It had previously increased interest rates by 0.75 percent three times in 2023 in its efforts to bring down inflation.”
Gould said the Federal Reserve’s actions have resulted in six consecutive months of easing price increases.
“The International Monetary Fund sees U.S. economic growth slowing but without turning into a recession,” he added.
Gould said NPI watches economic trends because it works with domestic and international health, wellness, beauty, and sports nutrition companies that want to launch products in the U.S. marketplace.
“We work with brands from the four corners of the world,” Gould said. “Most recently, we opened offices in Australia and New Zealand to cover the South Pacific Rim region.”
To help companies roll out products to American consumers, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which streamlines the product launch process in the U.S.
“NPI acts as the U.S. headquarters for our international clients,” Gould said. “We import, distribute, and promote our clients’ products. The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ is a one-stop, turnkey operation.”
NPI’s veteran team provides sales, operational, federal regulatory, and marketing services.
“We work with retail buyers on behalf of our clients,” he added. “Our sister company, InHealth Media, oversees marketing campaigns that include national TV tagging campaigns, social media, and strategic public relations campaigns.”
