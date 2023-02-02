SKINSATIONAL AESTHETICS HAS EXPANDED ITS SERVICE OFFERINGS AND IS HOSTING A LAUNCH EVENT ON FEBRUARY 9
Skinsational announced that it will be hosting a Launch Party on February 9, 2023 at its Spa located at 7472 Waterside Loop Rd, Suite 102, Denver, NC
Skinsational is bringing so many new, exciting procedures and treatments to the Denver area that we decided hosting a Launch Event was the best way to showcase all we have added for our valued clients”DENVER, NC, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skinsational Aesthetics, led by Founder JoAnna Weber, FNP-C, today announced that is has proudly added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings with the Rohrer Aesthetics’ Pixel8-RF Pro, the most advanced RF Micro-needling and CO2 Laser on the market. Our experienced practitioners utilizing this multi-faceted, award-winning device will provide patients unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare. Skinsational also announced that it will be hosting a Launch Party for its existing and new valued on clients on February 9, 2023 at its Spa located at 7472 Waterside Loop Rd, Suite 102, Denver, NC.
— JoAnna Weber, Founder
The Pixel8-RF Pro micro-needling and CO2 Laser device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy as well as skin resurfacing. The RF Micro-needling system combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Among the many benefits of the CO2 Laser, it provides unparalleled skin resurfacing and skin tag removal. Some of the many modalities treated with the Pixel8 Pro include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, hand resurfacing, laser blepharoplasty, rhinophyma, uneven skin tone and many more.
“Skinsational Aesthetics has always been committed to best dermatologic treatments in skin care and anti-aging” said JoAnna Weber, Founder, “Skinsational is bringing so many new, exciting procedures and treatments to the Denver area that we decided hosting a Launch Event was the best way to showcase all we have added for our valued clients.”
Skinsational Aesthetics invites you to come to its launch party on February 9 to tour the facility, experience our treatment offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures. The Grand Prize drawing is 3 Free Sessions of Pixel8 Pro RF micro-needling. Skinsational is also offering all new patients a 15% discount off any spa packages booked between now and the evening of the event.
The Launch Party will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Live 30-minute Pixel8 Pro RF Micro-needling experience for pre-booked event clients
• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures
• Promotional pricing on all spa packages including 15% off excluding name brand injectables
• Grand Prize Drawing of 3 Free Sessions of Pixel8 Pro RF micro-needling
• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions
• Complimentary light refreshments provided
To RSVP for this event, register at bit.ly/skinsational-event or call us directly at 980.525.9013.
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at Skinsational Aesthetics and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website at www.skinsationalaesthetics.org or call 980.525.9013.
About Skinsational Aesthetics:
Skinsational Aesthetics is an anti-aging boutique offering an intimate setting for cosmetic procedures that focuses on one patient at a time. Skinsational specializes in anti-wrinkle injections such as Botox and Dysport, dermal fillers for volume loss or enhancement, medical grade chemical peels & skincare, and the most advanced laser treatments on the market. Board-Certified practitioners use years of experience to develop a custom plan that best suits a patient's individual needs.
Skinsational is led by JoAnna Weber, a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner specializing in anti-aging medicine and cosmetic dermatology. JoAnna has completed specialty training in dermatology and plastic surgery, specifically eye and facial plastics. With over a decade of clinical experience, she has safely and successfully performed thousands of treatments.
For more information about the Skinsational Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.skinsationalaesthetics.org or call 980.525.9013 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
