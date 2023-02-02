Saif Al Fares to launch a chain of high-quality non-alcoholic perfumes and cosmetic products

Saif Al Fares is an upcoming perfumes and cosmetics brand from Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saif Al Fares is an upcoming Perfumes & Cosmetics brand from Dubai, UAE. It is an online destination for curated fine fragrances representing Arab culture. The inspiring quality of the products is already attracting people with a passion for perfume and cosmetics. Carefully selecting only exceptional quality products, Saif Al Fares promises to make its prospects feel exclusive and vital. The brand aims to provide excellent service and guides its prospects with proper advice and education while choosing the perfect product for their needs. The brand represents its native culture to its targeted audience, which includes all genders and cultural backgrounds. All the products of the brand are non-alcoholic. Soon, it plans to open more stores.

Saif Al Fares targets a good diversity of people from all genders, ages, and backgrounds. This element makes it different from the other commercial mass brands, which are hard to shop because of their under-quality content. Despite being a good player with extensive prior experience in the field, Saif Al Fares promises to remain pocket-friendly for its targeted audience. The unique selling proposition of these products would be their non-alcoholic ingredients which will contribute to the optimal and healthy functioning of the entire body.

Mustafa Mun, the founder of the brand with more than a decade of experience in the industry, claims that "human skin is mute without perfumes and cosmetics." He added, "Saif Al Fares fragrances would sound like the old bottle from which one's soul returns." Moreover, the brand is equally passionate about the rest of the products, including Attar Oils, Shampoo, Shower Gels, Shower Gel Scrubs, Aroma oils, Hand Wash, Body lotions, Bakhoor, and so on.

The Saif Al Fares exclusive store is situated at Deira, Shop Number 2 Ayal Nasir Street, next to

Rahab Hotel. The brand aims to grow more stores by the end of 2024. The Saif Al Fares product can be seen and purchased online via Instagram: https://instagram.com/saifalfaresperfumes



Saif Al Fares Perfumes & Cosmetics is a Dubai-based upcoming company selling perfumes, cosmetics, and attar online. The company will offer an exclusive collection of fragrances for all genders.

