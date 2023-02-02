AHVAP Certification Center Achieves Organizational Member Status with Institute for Credentialing Excellence
AHVAP Certification Center Achieves Organizational Member Status with Institute for Credentialing Excellence to Advance CVAHP CertificationATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Certification Center has been accepted by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (I.C.E.) as a Certification Organization Member. As a proud member of I.C.E., we stay informed on best practices in developing and administering a high quality Certified Value Analysis Healthcare Professional (CVAHP) certification program so that we may better serve you.
The AHVAP Certification Center is proud to be a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence in show of our support of the credentialing community and our commitment to strive for excellence in our CVAHP certification program. A high-quality certification validates an individual’s knowledge, skills, and abilities in a defined profession, occupation, skill, or role. Certified individuals in the workforce reduce risk and enhance consumer protection and public safety. In addition, these certifications allow employers and other stakeholders to identify individuals with the competencies needed to perform a role or task. The CVAHP certification is based on a rigorous 110 question exam that spans four critical domains relevant to healthcare value analysis: Governance and Structure, Finance, Professionalism and Business Ethics, and Healthcare Value Analysis Methodology.
Karen Niven, MS, BSN, RN, CVAHP, Chairperson for the AHVAP Certification Center Board of Directors said "As I reflect on this exciting news for our CVAHP credential and all those with this certification, I am reminded of the ICE tag line Community, Competence, Credibility. Each of these characteristics are examples of the professionals holding our CVAHP certification and their approach to their personal and professional growth and development. How exciting for all current CVAHP’s and future CVAHP’s."
"Membership within I.C.E. is a critically important element of offering a reputable, professional certification for high-risk professions such as healthcare. The AHVAP Certification Center is thrilled to have this partnership with the team at I.C.E. and is currently making significant changes to the certification process to ensure that our certification program exceeds all international certification accreditation requirements" said Dr. J. Hudson Garrett Jr, Executive Director and Chief Certification Officer for the AHVAP Certification Center.
To learn more about the Certified Value Analysis Professional Certification (CVAHP), visit: https://www.ahvap.org/requirements.
About the Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals Certification Center:
The AHVAP Certification Center is responsible for the development, maintenance, and administration of the premier healthcare value analysis professional certification as well as related professional certificate programs. This certification is held by healthcare professionals, value analysis professionals and leaders, supplier partners, healthcare consultants, and group purchasing organization and integrated delivery network professionals. The CVAHP certification is valid for three (3) years and requires forty-five hours of continuing education to renew the certification designation.
