Black Enterprise Releases February Cover featuring Lamar + Ronnie Tyler 'Creating New Black History'
Lamar + Ronnie Tyler have "built a table where Black entrepreneurs are invited to have a seat, break bread and build wealth." Black Enterprise shares how!
There's only one thing I've ever really had a goal of and that is to be on the cover of Black Enterprise.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Lamar + Ronnie Tyler are Creating 'New Black History' by Closing the Wealth Gap through Entrepreneurship." That's what Black Enterprise has declared on their February cover that just dropped today, and the cover story behind it is sharing all the receipts to prove it!
— Lamar Tyler, co-founder of Tyler New Media
In the feature, as meticulously written by Atiya Jordan, staff writer of Black Enterprise, Lamar + Ronnie are aptly presented as the power duo who is "...disrupting and dismantling systemic barriers Black communities face by helping entrepreneurs enhance their odds of financial wellness." The article reports how the two-time Inc. 5000 power couple, and founders of Tyler New Media and Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP) "...are change agents who are breaking chains by educating Black entrepreneurs on how to create well-engineered systems and strategies to increase their profits and build burgeoning brands."
"I didn't grow up around entrepreneurs. The only entrepreneurs I saw were in the pages of Black Enterprise magazine," shared Lamar during a surprise unveiling of the Black Enterprise cover at the couple's recent TSP Game Plan 2023 conference in Atlanta. "In my office, as I sit at my desk, I've got my Black business icons on the wall, and on that wall is Earl Graves, Sr., ...there's only one thing I've ever really had a goal of and that is to be on the cover of Black Enterprise."
The unveiling was presented by Black Enterprise Managing Editor, Kia Morgan-Smith. who shared that the historic, 50-year old legacy publication was created by Earl G. Graves , Sr. to showcase the best of the best in Black entrepreneurship, Black business executives and CEOs. "Lamar and Ronnie, what you have done with Traffic Sales and Profit, your TSP Mastermind, Propel, you are helping generations of African Americans sit at the table and break bread and build wealth with you," said Morgan-Smith. She went on to declare, "You have created a New Black History, removing the barriers for our people. We see you, we honor you, and for Black History Month, we celebrate you on the cover of Black Enterprise!"
Since 2015, Lamar and Ronnie have helped thousands of business owners to grow, scale and earn millions of dollars in revenue annually, year over year. A few of the super successful brands who have benefited greatly from the guidance of the Tylers offered their personal testimonies to Black Enterprise as cosign to the report of the article. Features include Gabby Goodwin (Gabby Bows and Confidence by Gabby Goodwin), Angela Hawkins (Bamblu), Kim + Tim Lewis (CurlMix), Freddie and Krystal Taylor (Urban Intellectuals and Fitness is Not a Game).
For more information on Lamar + Ronnie Tyler and the Traffic Sales and Profit network, visit www.TrafficSalesAndProfit.com.
Black Enterprise Cover Unveiling at TSP Game Plan 2023