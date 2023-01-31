Senate Approves Greater Limousine Safety Reforms, Passenger Protection Protocols

Strengthening Limo Safety Ratings: S1371, sponsored by Senator Neil Breslin, improves the Safe Limo safety rating system to line it up more closely with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER system and compare three years' worth of data.

Limousine Safety Briefing Requirements: S1367, sponsored by Senator Monica Martinez, creates a pre-trip safety briefing for passengers, similar to those administered for airline passengers or other commercial rides.

Vehicle Retirement Thresholds: S1443A, sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, ages out stretch limousine vehicles at 350,000 miles or 10 years–whichever comes first–with exceptions for antiques, show cars, and similar vehicles.

Equipping Limos with Emergency Tools: S1442, sponsored by Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, requires stretch limos to be equipped with window break tools as well as operational fire extinguishers, and have them incorporated into the inspection process.

Requiring Roll-Over Protection Devices: S1368, sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy, requires stretch limousines to be equipped with roll-over protection and anti-intrusion devices–including cages, pillars, and anti-intrusion bars–to better protect rear compartment passengers in the event of a crash.

Increased Penalties for Disobeying Inspections and Expanded Seizure of Unsafe Vehicles: S1370A, sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy, strengthens penalties when a stretch limousine has failed an inspection but an operator still uses the vehicle. It also authorizes the seizure and redemption of unlawfully operated and unsafe commercial vehicles by an officer, and requires the vehicle information to be entered into the New York statewide police information network as an impounded vehicle.

Extending the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force: S1369, sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy, extends to December 31, 2024, the operations of the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force. It also directs the Task Force to continue to hold public hearings and meetings necessary to review the State's implementations of the October 2022 Task Force report. It will provide recommendations and an updated report on its findings by April 15, 2024.