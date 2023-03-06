Whistleblowing Canada Announces the Appointment of New Advisory Board Members
New members bring in-depth knowledge and experience of whistleblowing environment.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistleblowing Canada (WC) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Advisory Board.
The newest members are Captain Sean Bruyea (Ret’d), Garry W.G. Clement, and Kelly VanBuskirk.
Captain Sean Bruyea (Ret’d) served as an Intelligence Officer in the Canadian Air Force. As a leading advocate for the rights of serving military members, Veterans and their families, he has blown the whistle repeatedly on government’s unfair and circumspect treatment of our disabled Veterans and their families. Bruyea said “As someone who has spoken up about unfair treatment of those who have given great sacrifice for our country, I feel it is my duty to support the work of Whistleblowing Canada and its service of educating the public and providing support for whistleblowers.”
Mr. Garry Clement is Chief Anti-money Laundering Officer for Versabank and President and CEO of Clement Advisory Group. His experience covers 34 years of policing in roles such as National Director for the RCMP’s Proceeds of Crime Program, Liaison Officer in the Hong Kong Canadian High Commission among other prominent roles. According to Mr. Clement “When I first heard of Whistleblowing Canada and their efforts to raise awareness of whistleblowing, I knew that my experience in organized crime and money-laundering would be an asset to the Advisory Board. I am pleased to join.”
Mr. Kelly VanBuskirk, Q.C., PhD., C. Arb, practices litigation with emphasis on labour and employment law and human rights. He is also an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Business at the University of New Brunswick and part-time instructor in the Faculty of Law. His current research includes employee claims motivations, dispute resolution models, workplace harassment and accommodation of disabilities.
“I am so very pleased to welcome Captain Bruyea, Mr. Clement and Mr. VanBuskirk to our Advisory Board. Their depth and cross-section of experience will benefit us greatly in our work.” said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada.
About Whistleblowing Canada
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly and informs public discussion and public policy development.
Pamela Forward
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society
+1 604-989-9789
pamela@whistleblowingcanada.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube