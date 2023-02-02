Notice of Public Comment PeriodFeb01

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (February 1, 2023) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is seeking public comment on awarded projects from the Idaho Broadband Fund.

Applications for the Idaho Broadband Fund were closed on January 2, 2023 and awarded on January 25, 2023. The board was focused on three criteria: middle-mile, shovel ready and significant financial match.

Members of the public interested in commenting can find project details here.

For consideration by the board, all comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. MT on Wednesday, February 8.

Please submit your comments to:

Mail: Idaho Department of Commerce

Attn: Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0093

Fax: 208-334-2631

Or by email: broadband@commerce.idaho.gov.

For questions, please contact State Broadband Program Manager Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez.

To learn more about Idaho broadband, visit https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.

###