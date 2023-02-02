Notice of Public Comment PeriodFeb01

MEDIA ALERT
Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov
BOISE, Idaho (February 1, 2023) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is seeking public comment on awarded projects from the Idaho Broadband Fund.
Applications for the Idaho Broadband Fund were closed on January 2, 2023 and awarded on January 25, 2023. The board was focused on three criteria: middle-mile, shovel ready and significant financial match.
Members of the public interested in commenting can find project details here.
For consideration by the board, all comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. MT on Wednesday, February 8.
Please submit your comments to:
Mail: Idaho Department of Commerce
Attn: Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez
P.O. Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0093
Fax: 208-334-2631
Or by email: broadband@commerce.idaho.gov.
For questions, please contact State Broadband Program Manager Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez.
To learn more about Idaho broadband, visit https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.
###