Virtual Peaker Showcases Cutting-Edge Smart Grid Technology and Brings Distributed Energy Expertise to DistribuTECH
Experience the best-in-class distributed energy resources (DER) platform designed for harnessing the full potential of DERs in booth 1900.LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Peaker, the only end-to-end, self-service distributed energy resources (DER) management platform for utilities on the market will be showcased at the DistribuTECH International conference February 7 – 9 in San Diego, Calif. Visit Virtual Peaker at DistribuTECH and learn first hand about this innovative SaaS technology that streamlines DER management with DERMS, customer engagement, and demand forecasting tools. Energy experts will be on hand to discuss how to launch and scale demand response programs and demo tools that enable customers to harness DERs for a clean energy future.
Virtual Peaker will also participate in the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative’s 2023 Consumer Symposium, held in conjunction with DistribuTECH. During the session Consumers vs. the Grid on Monday, February 6 at 1:45 pm PT, Virtual Peaker’s Director of Client Marketing, Shadea Mitchell will share insights on how utilities can engage and build trust with consumers and help ensure an equitable energy future.
Innovative Expertise and Solutions
Visit booth #1900 to learn more about Virtual Peaker’s powerful DER platform designed for controlling and monitoring connected residential devices and harnessing the full potential of distributed energy. Virtual Peaker will share solutions to the challenges of keeping up with an evolving grid. Learn more about:
-- The friendliest DER platform on the planet, which enables utilities to manage the complete lifecycle of DERs all in one unified platform
-- How to leverage distributed energy resources to reduce power costs, engage customers, and support clean energy goals
-- How to streamline and control all aspects of DER program management, including enrollment, device monitoring, device control, forecasting, event messaging, incentive delivery, and more
-- How to easily integrate all DERs into the utility’s technology stack and leverage residential devices like batteries, smart thermostats, water heaters, EV chargers, and ductless heat pumps
-- Why utilities need easy enrollment tools that integrate an enrollment management framework directly into the utility interface, easily supporting unique customer enrollment journeys and program designs
Schedule a meeting with Virtual Peaker while at DistribuTECH 2023.
About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that employs more than 45 people in various locations across the United States. Thanks to a recent $16.6 million venture funding round led by global technology and sustainability investors, Virtual Peaker is expanding its support for forward-thinking utilities that can lead the transformation to a more sustainable electric grid. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).
