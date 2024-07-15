Virtual Peaker to Showcase Demand Flexibility and DER Innovations at Canadian Conferences
Association for Energy Services Professionals (AESP) Taps Into Virtual Peaker Experts for EVDX Solutions Lab Canada and Summer Con Events.
I am thrilled to discuss how utilities can unlock further DER value and transform these resources into reliable, consistent, and predictable energy assets.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based distributed energy technology company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals, will illuminate the path to a sustainable energy future at two upcoming Association for Energy Services Professionals (AESP) conferences in Toronto, Canada on July 23 and July 25, 2024.
As a founding sponsor, Virtual Peaker will participate in the one-day event Electric Vehicle Driver Experience (EVDX) Solutions Lab Canada in the Regional Challenges of EV Deployment in Canada session on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Erin Poole, Virtual Peaker’s account manager, will join a panel featuring Hydro One, a Virtual Peaker utility customer, to address EV drivers’ unique challenges in Canada and share solutions to overcome these hurdles.
Additionally, Virtual Peaker Founder and CEO William Burke, PhD, will share his groundbreaking insights at AESP Summer Con in the session Maximizing Technical Potential by Unleashing Demand Flexibility and DERs on Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Attendees will gain first-hand knowledge on unlocking the technical potential of demand flexibility and distributed energy resources (DERs) to build a resilient energy grid.
This session will examine comprehensive evaluations of residential demand response programs, uncover best practices for timing peak demand events, and discuss strategies for overcoming common barriers. Attendees will explore how residential energy efficiency can act as a virtual power plant (VPP) and discover how utilities can maximize the value of DERs across various programs, efficiently managing distribution constraints and optimizing energy usage.
“This year, AESP is uniting America’s and Canada’s top grid and demand flexibility visionaries to share their expertise on the entire demand flexibility value chain. I am thrilled to discuss how utilities can unlock further DER value and transform these resources into reliable, consistent, and predictable energy assets,” said Dr. Burke.
To schedule a meeting with Virtual Peaker while at AESP’s EVDX Solutions Lab Canada or Summer Con, visit www.virtual-peaker.com/company/contact.
About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy technology company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management (DERM) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) via (@VirtualPeaker).
Amber Mullaney
Virtual Peaker
+1 502-689-0249
amullaney@virtual-peaker.com