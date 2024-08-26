Virtual Peaker and Mysa Partner to Expand Energy Efficiency and Grid Modernization

Virtual Peaker and Mysa Partner

Partnership Focuses on Innovative Winter Demand Response Programs Using Baseboard Heating

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a cloud-based, grid-edge distributed energy technology company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals, is proud to announce a collaborative partnership and technology integration with Mysa , a market leader in smart control for electric heating systems.More and more utilities are preparing to manage electricity demand peaks in winter in addition to summer, especially in cold climates with a high penetration of electric heat. By controlling the energy consumption of Mysa’s thermostats connected to baseboard heating, Virtual Peaker expands the accessibility of utility demand management programs to residents in buildings without forced air heating systems. Allowing more customers to participate in demand management programs with their Mysa devices supports:--Equity since baseboard heating is often in smaller and sometimes older residences--Benefits to customers that may have been previously ineligible due to their heating system to participate in programs that offer financial incentives--Whole home optimization because commands are sent to each Mysa device in a household“Virtual Peaker’s grid-edge technology, combined with Mysa’s innovative smart thermostat solutions, provides a seamless and efficient way for utilities to manage winter demand peaks and contribute to a more sustainable energy future,” said Virtual Peaker Founder and CEO William Burke, PhD.“Mysa is thrilled to partner with Virtual Peaker to leverage our smart home energy management technology to build a better future for our planet,” said Joshua Green, Cofounder and CEO at Mysa. “Empowering electric baseboard heating to participate in demand management programs supports equitable eligibility and expands the scale of utility grid modernization.”Since December 2023, three utility programs, one in the Pacific Northwest and two in Eastern Canada that use Virtual Peaker’s distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) added Mysa’s smart thermostats to their portfolio of devices.“A successful winter demand response program begins with foresight and planning,” said Steph Hsiung, Manager of Flexible Load Management at ICF. “While discomfort from cold is a common concern for customers, Virtual Peaker’s platform mitigates this by sending pre-heating commands and allowing for granular device control. Including Mysa’s smart thermostats for electric baseboard heaters in utility demand response programs provides a robust portfolio of technology that can ensure a successful winter-specific demand management strategy.”For more information on this partnership and how it benefits energy users and the grid, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy technology company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X via @VirtualPeaker.About MysaBased in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Mysa’s mission is to fight climate change by empowering homeowners to take control of their energy use with innovative technology. Mysa’s smart thermostats for electric heating and cooling HVAC systems are designed to help users manage their household energy spend, decarbonize the grid, and build a more sustainable future for our planet. Since first shipping in 2018, Mysa has launched 4 products and helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners all across North America take smart control of their home’s heating and cooling without compromising on comfort. For more information visit: getmysa.com

