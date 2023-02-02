Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - February 2, 2023
Top videos this week include PCL Construction testing new HP construction technology that reduces costs, while improving productivity and efficiency. HP SitePrint offers a robotic layout solution for quick, accurate and easy construction site layouts. The next top video is courtesy of Civil Mentors who give us a look at the incredible engineering behind building bridges over deep water. From the initial planning and design phase, to the actual construction and the challenges that come with it.
More content shares from members include:
• Skyline Group - Hatch Safety – Creating Safe Rooftop Access
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Tips From Our Consultants: 10 Things You Want to Know About Indoor Air Quality
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - Manual of Recommended Practices for the Safe Closure and Reopening of Building Water Systems now available
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG’s “Community Zone” to feature Gold Rush’s Dave Turin and BuildWitt’s Aaron Witt
• OnTraccr Technologies - Construction 2.0: How QR Codes are Changing the Game for Contractors
• Nesbitt Training - Nesbitt Connection Podcast: Bionic Ear
• Kryton International - Mass Timber vs Concrete: Which Building Material Is Right for Your Project?
• Firepoint Technologies - Bulletin 284: Fire Safety Plan Boxes
• Dentec Safety Specialists - How to Choose the Best Safety Glasses for the Job
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Publishes Children’s Coloring Book
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
